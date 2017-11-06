Kansas City Chiefs: Takeaways From 28-17 Loss Vs. Cowboys [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL’s best teams throughout the first nine weeks of the 2017 season but suffered their third loss of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. It was a tough game for the Chiefs, suffering a 28-17 defeat on the road in Dallas.

Following the loss, the Chiefs now have a 6-3 record and are still one of the top teams in the AFC. Andy Reid’s team has shown a surprisingly dominant offense this season, while still having a stingy defense. Unfortunately, the Chiefs did not look very dominant on either side of the football against the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott had his way with the Chiefs’ defense, throwing for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Ezekiel Elliott also had a good game, with 93 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Kansas City was unable to get their running game going against Dallas, but Alex Smith was able to throw for 263 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception this week. Dallas has not had a consistent defense and many expected the Chiefs to be much more efficient than they were.

All of that being said, what takeaways can be seen for the Kansas City Chiefs from their 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9?

Kareem Hunt Is Hitting the Rookie Wall

First and foremost, Kareem Hunt has slowed down in a big way over the past two weeks. He ran for 46 yards last week against Denver and only totaled 37 yards on nine carries against the Cowboys. Kansas City will need Hunt to put up bigger numbers than that in order to be considered a Super Bowl contender.

Alex Smith Is Human

After having the best start to the season that he could possibly ask for, Smith finally threw his first interception of the 2017 season. He still threw for two touchdowns and 263 yards, but finally made a mistake. In case there were questions, Smith is indeed human.

Kansas City Needs More QB Pressure

It was painfully obvious against Prescott that the Chiefs were not getting enough pressure on the Dallas quarterback. Prescott had plenty of time to surgically dissect the Chiefs’ defense and did not make many mistakes. Kansas City needs to get back to being a quarterback-hurrying defense.

Tyreek Hill Needs More Targets

Coming into the 2017 season, Tyreek Hill was one of the most talked about wide receivers in the entire league. He caught two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown this week against the Cowboys. Kansas City has a lot of weapons for Smith to work with, but targeting Hill more would be a wise decision for Reid and the Chiefs.

Expect to see the Chiefs get back on track next week against a struggling New York Giants’ team. Smith and the Chiefs may have suffered a loss this week, but they are still one of the top championship contenders in the league.

