Senator Elizabeth Warren Contradicts Herself With Her Endorsement Of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Miselman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

On Sunday, October 15th, Senator Elizabeth Warren lent some muscle to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s bid for re-election at a rally at Doyle’s Cafe. Located in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood, this iconic bar and restaurant has welcomed many politicians since its establishment. Indeed, it is a beloved part of the political landscape of the city. So, it provided the perfect backdrop for Warren’s endorsement of the mayor as he runs for a second term. Many, however, have been openly questioning her decision to enter into this political fray since she will not be able to cast a vote in the election as a resident of the neighboring city of Cambridge. Not only that, people have also had reason to doubt the sincerity of her rhetoric on the national stage given some of the criticisms that have been leveled against Marty Walsh.

Since her election in 2012, Warren has frequently generated headlines for being a modern-day warrior for the middle class. Some even see her as a superhero, uniquely able to battle the 1% and the soulless realm in which they roam. While others may laugh at such a hyperbolic description of the senator, her admirers happily embrace it. For them, Warren stands as a beacon of integrity, who fights exclusively for their interests.

Last Thursday, in an interview with Jake Tapper, she lambasted the House Republican tax plan.

The @HouseGOP tax plan isn’t about helping the middle class. It’s about shoveling favors to corporate donors. pic.twitter.com/hN55Fdc7b6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 2, 2017

In the same interview, Senator Warren even took aim at what many see as the Democratic establishment. She told Tapper that she believed that the Democratic National Committee was “rigged” in favor of Hillary Clinton. All of this makes her earlier endorsement of Marty Walsh rather puzzling though.

The mayor has benefited from a sizable war chest, which has been considerably stuffed by big business. Certainly, he seems to enjoy a cozy relationship with the corporate world. Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, along with others, has used this in an argument that paints Marty Walsh out of touch with Bostonians, many of whom make less than $40,000. Moreover, it is only now that he has addressed a study that focuses on the sharp income inequality in Boston. Hence, in her endorsement, Elizabeth Warren has embraced the type of politician that she usually sharply criticizes.

