Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz Builds On MVP Talk With Win Over Broncos [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mark Wilson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into their bye week with the NFL’s best record at 8-1 after defeating the Denver Broncos 51-23. Quarterback Carson Wentz added to his MVP campaign by completing 15 of 27 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Wentz, only in his second season in the NFL has been the hot topic of discussion in the season’s first half.

No matter a team’s success, there will always be doubters quick to point to the Eagles schedule. But, the Eagles were viewed as the team with the toughest SOS this season. Even so, were the Eagles supposed to play down to their competition? The name of the game is to win and the Eagles have done that. No, they have not played the New England Patriots eight times but as a team, the Eagles have done their job.

What more can Wentz do before critics stop looking at the opposition and focus on what he’s done against the opposition? What’s the difference between what Wentz has done against the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins compared to what Aaron Rodgers continuously does against the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings?

Wentz is leading the NFL with 23 touchdown passes. Wentz ranks in the top 5 in the NFL with 2262 yards and has five interceptions in 291 attempts. If critics continue to throw elite players in his face then what about his completion percentage that hovers over 62 percent? Wentz has shown he deserves his name mentioned in the same sentence as Brady, Rodgers, and Brees.

11 to 17 for the second time today. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8EY8Po5Pzf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 5, 2017

It’s common for second-year players to make a jump from average to good. But Wentz has jumped from average to elite in just one season. The offseason additions of Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery has helped in his development. However, opponents are discovering his improvements in reading a defense as another reason for the jump.

The Carson Wentz for MVP talk is as real as it gets. With games still to come against the Rams, Cowboys, and Seahawks, Wentz can hush critics with strong performances against three playoff contenders. Right now, he’s the leading candidate heading into the second half. With strong performances and victories against that level of competition, there’s no way he can lose.

