Cam Newton: Ranking The Best Games Of His NFL Career [Opinion]

Cam Newton has been one of the NFL’s most dynamic players throughout his career and has made the Carolina Panthers a Super Bowl threat nearly every season. He has led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, although he hasn’t won a championship just yet.

At 28 years of age, Newton is having a decent start, but would like to pick things up a bit. He has completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,841 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Newton has also rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Carolina currently has a 5-3 record and appear to be contenders once again in a tough NFC playoff race. Newton has answered the critics that said he was spiraling down and that he was no longer one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

Looking back on his career, Newton has had many big performances and has generated a lot of excitement. He has also been one of the most polarizing players in the league, with a ton of fans who dislike him. Despite the negative fans, he has also created one of the largest fanbases of any player in the league.

All of that being said, let’s take a look back at six of Cam Newton’s best career performances so far.

December 20, 2015, vs. the New York Giants

Perhaps the best performance of Newton’s career came against the New York Giants back in 2015. He completed 25 of his 45 pass attempts for 340 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, while also rushing for 100 yards on just eight carries. Newton was able to lead the Panthers to a hard-fought 38-35 win.

December 6, 2015, vs. the New Orleans Saints

Next up on the list is Newton’s impressive performance against the division rival New Orleans Saints back in 2015. Newton completed 28 of his 41 passes for 331 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception to go along with 49 yards on the ground. Once again, Newton was able to help his team squeak out a 41-38 win that moved them to 12-0 on the season.

November 26, 2012, vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

Cam Newton has had some big games throughout his career, but very few top his performance back in 2012 in his second NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles. He threw for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, while also racking up 52 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Newton led his team to 30-22 win.

October 8, 2017, vs. the Detroit Lions

Just a few weeks back, Newton registered one of the best games of his career. He dominated the Detroit defense for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, completing 26 of his 33 pass attempts. Newton’s 2017 campaign has been a bit of a “redemption” tour for him and he hasn’t disappointed.

December 9, 2012, vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Heading back to an NFC South division matchup, Newton notched an impressive performance against the Atlanta Falcons back in 2012. He completed 23 of his 35 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions and also impressed on the ground with 116 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. This was one of Newton’s best games showing off his dual-threat ability.

September 27, 2015, vs. the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has come up for a second time on Cam Newton’s big game list. Back in 2015, he threw for 315 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Saints and also ran for a touchdown and 33 yards. Newton has always been a Saints’ killer and this list proves that once again.

Needless to say, Newton has had an entertaining career and has notched his name into the current NFL era as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He has had some consistency problems at times, but has always found ways to win football games and bounce back from tough situations.

