Donald Trump May Be Guilty Of Collusion But Let’s Not Forget The Sexual Assault Allegations [Opinion]

Harvey Weinstein. James Toback. Brett Ratner. Kevin Spacey. Roger Ailes. Anthony Weiner. Mark Halperin. Bill O’Reilly. Bill Cosby. These are all names of extremely powerful men from the worlds of entertainment, politics and the news media who have all been taken down several rungs on the totem pole due to disturbing allegations of sexual assault. The name of one accused sexual predator, however, is noticeably missing from this list. That of the president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

Now, don’t get me wrong, Trump’s life lately hasn’t exactly been a non-stop party. He has been dealing on a daily basis with the complete and utter failure of his legislative agenda, from his inability to pass any meaningful healthcare reform or get any version of his Muslim travel or transgender military bans past the higher courts in America, to the stalling of his proposed border wall at the ineffectual prototype stage. Not only that, but Robert Mueller’s investigation into his administration’s involvement with helping Russia to subvert our democratic process is not only continuing unabated but beginning to produce the first indictments and surrenders to the FBI of people within Trump’s inner circle. The one thing he has been able to escape to this point, though, are any repercussions from the many charges of sexual misconduct and even rape that have dogged him for many years. Heck, he even confessed his predatory behavior in the now famous Access Hollywood tape, yet the good people of this country gave out a collective yawn and elected him president anyway.

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful…I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p**sy. You can do anything.”

The thing is, like Harvey Weinstein and James Toback and several of the other “gentlemen” listed above, it isn’t just one or two women who have claimed that Trump is a predator. There are as many as 19 instances where the president is accused of assault, rape or other sexual misconduct.

Beginning with Jessica Leeds, who claims Trump groped and kissed her without her consent on an airplane in 1983, all the way through 2013 Miss USA contestant Cassandra Searles, who alleges that the real estate magnate groped her and invited her back to his room when he was already married to current FLOTUS Melania Trump. The most damning accusations, however, come from women who were between the ages of 12 to 15 when the alleged improprieties occurred. Miss Teen USA contestants from both the 1997 and 2001 pageants claim that Trump liked to walk into the dressing room when the girls were wearing little to no clothing, then proceeded to just stand there and stare at them. By far the worst is the story of Katie Johnson, who claims that both Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped her at a sex party for rich men and under-age girls in 1995. You can view footage of Katie’s testimony here.

According to an article in Buzzfeed News, White House Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that it is the official Trump administration position that every single one of the women making allegations about the president is lying.

Recently, the lawyer for Summer Zervos, who accused Trump of assaulting her in 2007, after she had appeared as a contestant on The Apprentice, has subpoenaed the Trump campaign for all documents relating to her and “any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.”

With every day bringing brand new accusations against powerful Hollywood and media players, as well as the net of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation tightening around Trump and his cronies in the administration, it’s important to remember that it is quite possible that the most reprehensible sexual predator of them all is sitting in the Oval Office. Trump’s supporters and enablers in the GOP may not care about this. The rest of us, however, really should care. The rest of us should not forget.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]