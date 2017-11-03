Seattle Mariners Rumors: Why Do Fans Want Mariners To ‘Blow Up’ Roster? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ryan DeVault and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Seattle Mariners rumors already include some player movement, but much of the offseason news is about Mariners fans. Some shocking revelations are being made by fans on social media, as many want the front office to “blow up” the roster and start over. On the surface, this appears to be an irrational overreach by fans who don’t really understand how a team is put together in Major League Baseball. But take a moment to consider how desperate fans in the Pacific Northwest are to see the postseason again.

As a report by CNN exclaimed, when the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, it became the first championship in franchise history. The first season for the team was played way back in 1962 and it took a long time for the franchise to even get to its first World Series. It took even longer to win that first championship, with fans of many MLB teams very envious of what they were able to accomplish in 2017. It is from those methods that these Seattle Mariners rumors come.

The Houston Astros “tanked” for years. They got rid of star players, put together rosters with players making almost no money, and basically lost games on purpose in order to get top draft picks. It worked. From 2011-2013, the Astros posted records of 56-106, 55-107, and 51-111. This led to elite draft selections that included George Springer, Carlos Correa, and Alex Bregman. Now those three players serve as key pieces to the core of the roster.

The draft is always a tricky process, as it is never clear which players are going to turn into guaranteed stars. Sometimes top draft picks will flame out, but the Houston Astros and their scouts have done a pretty good job in recent years. The Seattle Mariners have not been able to find much success with later first-round selections, leading to the assumption by some fans that “tanking” is the way to get this franchise back to the top of the American League West standings.

So should the Mariners “blow up” the current roster? There are certainly a number of pieces that other teams would want. Jean Segura, Kyle Seager, Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and James Paxton could certainly bring back a lot of prospects through trades. But with that many assets, wouldn’t it be smarter to play things out first? Can’t the Mariners see how this group does for another year or two and then throw in the towel if it doesn’t work?

The Mariners haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2001 season and have never played in the World Series. Those facts alone make it very difficult for baseball fans in the Pacific Northwest to deal with the success of teams like the Houston Astros. Having to live with thoughts of “next season” while other fans are enjoying the postseason makes for a depressing existence. While the frustrations may be understandable, the answer for this franchise is not to “blow up” the roster. At least not yet.

