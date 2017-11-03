Washington Redskins: Kirk Cousins Must Prove Value Against Seahawks [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kirk Cousins has had rumors surrounding him over the past two years about his future with the Washington Redskins. He has been a solid quarterback for the Redskins, but he has never been committed to as a franchise quarterback. Many critics have their doubts about Cousins, and he has yet to silence them completely.

Looking ahead to the Redskins’ Week 9 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Cousins has another opportunity to prove his value. Washington is in as close to a must-win situation as they possibly could be at this point in the season and simply cannot afford to fall to 3-5 in a tough NFC playoff race.

Throughout the first seven games of the season, Cousins has completed 67.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,900 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers certainly look like the type of production that a franchise quarterback would have. Washington has relied on him heavily over the past few seasons, and he continues to improve. Unfortunately, he has yet to lead the Redskins deep into the playoffs and has come up short in clutch situations on multiple occasions.

At 29 years of age, it is time for Cousins to break out and show his full potential. A win against Seattle would put the Redskins back into the mix in the NFC playoff picture, and a big game against one of the NFL’s best defenses would look very good on Cousins’ resume.

Kirk Cousins remains on top of the NFC in average passer rating (103.3).#Redskins Stat Ranking Update: https://t.co/NtmaaWXQhz pic.twitter.com/kX8TuxEvgM — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 31, 2017

Not only is Cousins looking to show the Redskins that he is a franchise quarterback, he is also auditioning for other teams who could show interest in signing him this offseason. He is scheduled to hit the free agency market, and there are quite a few teams that could have interest in signing him.

One of those teams is reportedly the Denver Broncos, while the Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets could be other potential landing spots. If Cousins gets an offer from the Broncos, it would be hard to see him passing up the opportunity. Having targets like Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders would be an upgrade from what Cousins has had in Washington.

That being said, his focus is solely on the Redskins at this point in time. Jay Gruden has had complete faith in Cousins and chose him over Robert Griffin III after injuries slowed down his career, even though it wasn’t the most popular decision at the time.

Seattle will be looking to pressure Cousins all game long. Cousins has had turnover issues at times throughout his career, but he cannot afford to have those problems this week. If the Redskins are going to come out with a win on the road, Cousins will need to play a nearly perfect game.

If Cousins is able to have a big game and lead the Redskins to a huge win, his critics will have no choice but to show him respect. He may not shed all of his doubters, but it would be a big step in the right direction.

Expect to see Cousins come out looking to prove a point. Washington will have their hands full, but Cousins is more than capable of putting his team on his shoulders and leading them to a win.

