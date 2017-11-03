Will James Comey Be Remembered As The Man Who Took Down Both Trump And Clinton? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

President Donald Trump has once again attacked former FBI chief James Comey on social media. Trump took to Twitter last night to say that James Comey’s leadership has been “a disaster.” Comey finds himself in a very unusual position. Those at the head of the FBI are normally fairly anonymous figures, James Comey, however, is now a household name. Comey became a very public figure as soon as he announced that he was reopening the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail scandal.

At that point in time, it must be said, that Comey was Donald Trump’s best friend. Trump was lagging Clinton by a considerable margin, in the polls. Political commentators gave Trump zero chance of becoming president. A landslide was predicted for Clinton. Then, as reported in Vanity Fair, just 11-days before election day 2016, Comey announced that he was reopening the Clinton investigation.

At that point in the election campaign, Clinton was also damaged by WikiLeaks release of the e-mails that gave rise to the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory. She was also accused of hiding health problems from the American people. A nation that was heartily sick of the controversial and divisive presidential campaign decided that they trusted Clinton less than Trump. Many believe that Comey’s reopened investigation was the final straw for voters and that Comey was, therefore, responsible for Clinton’s election disaster.

Could Comey Still Be The Man Who Brings Down Donald Trump?

Trump may have been grateful for Comey’s intervention in the election campaign, but that gratitude did not last for long after Trump’s inauguration. The media already had Trump in their sights over alleged collusion between his campaign team and Russia’s attempts to influence the election result. The U.S. intelligence services were adamant that Russia had hacked the DNC and funded fake news stories to try to influence the election result. The question on everyone’s lips was whether Donald Trump was guilty of collusion in that plot.

When Comey announced that the FBI would investigate that allegation Trump was furious. As reported by CNN, Comey was fired, and so began events that have shaken Washington to the core. When Comey gave evidence before the Senate intelligence committee he alleged that Trump had demanded “absolute loyalty” to him. He also claimed that Trump had pressured him to drop the investigation on Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russian diplomats prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Perhaps ironically, Trump’s sacking of Comey could still prove to be his downfall. As reported by Fortune, with all the excitement in Washington this week, over the Mueller investigation, Donald Trump will be regretting his words to NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

“Regardless of the recommendation, I was going to fire Comey. And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.”

Trump allegedly sacked Comey to put an end to the Russia investigation. His action led directly to Tobert Mueller’s appointment as a special prosecutor. Whether Trump obstructed justice by asking Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn, and his later firing of Comey, is reportedly under investigation by Mueller. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also under investigation over his role in Comey’s firing.

As reported by USA Today, the indictment of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and the guilty plea by George Papadopolous, mean that Michael Flynn “faces legal peril” from the Mueller investigation. It is even strongly rumored that Flynn might be indicted today. If that proves to be the case, Comey’s evidence will be critical, and if Trump os found to have obstructed justice that would be grounds for impeachment.

Almost unbelievably, James Comey could yet prove to be the man who brought down both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

