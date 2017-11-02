Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For Week 8 Vs. Lions [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brett Hundley and the Green Bay Packers need a win this week against the Detroit Lions in a big way. After starting 0-2 without Aaron Rodgers since his broken collarbone, the Packers cannot afford to continue losing if they want to have a chance in what appears to be a deep NFC playoff race.

Anytime a player like Rodgers goes down, the team will struggle early on. Hundley has now had two weeks to prepare for this game against the Lions. Mike McCarthy has stated that he has complete confidence in Hundley and that the Packers are in good hands with the former UCLA star under center.

Outside of the passing game, the Packers have been very pleased with the production that rookie running back Aaron Jones has given them. He has had two 100-yard rushing games and has taken over the starting role from Ty Montgomery.

Looking ahead to this week’s matchup with the Lions, the Packers will have their hands full. Detroit has a much-improved defense, and their offense has a lot of firepower. Green Bay certainly has a chance, but it will take a much bigger performance from their offense than they have seen without Rodgers thus far.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Green Bay Packers for this week’s game against the Lions on Monday Night Football?

Aaron Rodgers back at Lambeau to rehab and assist Brett Hundley https://t.co/ZkCt2SflSu — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 31, 2017

Brett Hundley Throws for 200 Yards, Two TD’s, No Interceptions

It is about time for Hundley to show the Packers’ fan base why the team is so confident in him as the starter. The trade deadline has come and gone, and Hundley is now the likely starter until Rodgers returns. Hundley will show flashes of his full potential and end up throwing for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Aaron Jones Rushes for 100 Yards, TD

Green Bay has made Jones their starting running back, and McCarthy couldn’t be more happy with him. His rookie season success will continue this week against a solid Detroit defense. Jones will run for another 100 yards and will also score another touchdown on the ground.

Green Bay’s Defense Will Force Two Turnovers

Matthew Stafford is a very dangerous quarterback but is also capable of turning the football over at a concerning rate. Green Bay’s defense has made more plays this season than they have in recent years, and that trend will continue on Monday night. They will force at least two turnovers against the Lions to help take some pressure off of Hundley and the offense.

Green Bay Will Come Out with a Close Win

Both of these teams are hungry for a win, but the Packers will find a way to get the job done. Playing at Lambeau Field and having a full two weeks to prepare for the game will work in the Packers’ favor. Hundley will finally get his first win of the season to move Green Bay to 5-3 on the season.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers will win this week’s game? Make sure to tune in on Monday night to find out!

[Featured Image by Dylan Buell/Getty Images]