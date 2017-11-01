Green Bay Packers: Keys For Brett Hundley Against Detroit Lions [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brett Hundley has been thrown to the wolves, so to speak, since the Aaron Rodgers injury happened. He was immediately made the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback and has the pressure of keeping the team in playoff contention until at least Week 15 when Rodgers could make a return to the field.

Since the Rodgers injury, the Packers have gone 0-2. They still have a lot of talent in a wide open NFC playoff race, but they need Hundley to step up and play confidently this week against their division rival Detroit Lions.

Looking at the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings are currently in first place with a 6-2 record. Green Bay is in second place with a 4-3 record, and the Lions hold a 3-4 record. Chicago is in last place within the division with a 3-5 record.

In the two games that he has played, Hundley has struggled in a big way. He has completed just 52.5 percent of his pass attempts for 244 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Hundley has also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Mike McCarthy has remained confident in his quarterback despite the slow start. He has invested a lot of time in Hundley and the Packers are hopeful that the former UCLA star will be able to show some of his full potential this week in a primetime Monday Night Football matchup with the Lions.

All of that being said, what keys must Hundley focus on this week in order to have a successful game against the Lions?

Throw Accurate Short and Slant Routes

Hundley struggled a couple weeks back against the New Orleans Saints with almost every pass he threw. Green Bay has tried to take some pressure off of him by shortening their playbook a bit to mostly short routes and slants. He will have to throw those routes accurately this week to have success.

Use His Athleticism to Make Plays

Last game against the Saints, Hundley made a couple nice plays with his legs. He needs to do that more moving forward. Green Bay needs to find more ways to gain chunks of yards and Hundley can get outside of the pocket more often and create plays with his athleticism.

Utilize His Primary Playmakers More

Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb have been non-factors over the past two weeks with Hundley under center. That has to change this week if the Packers want their offense to produce. Hundley doesn’t have to make the sideline throws or deep route passes that Rodgers does to these two receivers, but he does have to find ways to get the football into their hands with room for them to make plays and good things will happen.

Take What the Defense Gives You

As a quarterback with very little NFL experience, it is easy to get caught up in the moment and try to force big plays. Hundley cannot afford to do that against a Lions’ defense that should give him solid plays most of the night. Taking what the defense gives him will be a major key for the young quarterback.

