New York Yankees: Potential MLB Free Agency Targets [Opinion]

The New York Yankees were one of the biggest surprises in baseball during the 2017 MLB season. They were not expected to make the playoffs, but ended up playing all the way into the ALCS. New York put up a tough fight against the Houston Astros, but came up just short of making a World Series appearance.

It has already been a busy and drama-filled offseason for the Yankees. Shortly after being eliminated from the playoffs, the Yankees made the decision to fire Joe Girardi and bring in a new manager. Needless to say, that move was not a popular one throughout the Yankees’ fan base.

Now, the Yankees will look ahead to free agency and the trade market to make a few roster upgrade. New York will not have to make a ton of moves, but two or three additions would be a solid goal.

New York is officially a team to watch again. Aaron Judge and the young Yankees have made the team relevant again, but the club could use some free agency additions to improve their playoff chances for the 2018 season. There are quite a few names on the market that could make sense for the Yankees.

We have previously discussed the Yankees trying to acquire Kyle Schwarber from the Chicago Cubs. That still could be a good option for New York as well.

All of that being said, which upcoming free agents could be potential free agency targets for the New York Yankees?

Eric Hosmer, First Base

If the Yankees decide to pursue another big bat, Eric Hosmer could make a lot of sense for them. He racked up 25 home runs and 94 RBI’s last season and would fit in well with the Yankees’ already high-profile offense. Hosmer isn’t going to be cheap, but New York has never had any problems spending big bucks.

Jake Arrieta, Starting Pitcher

Another potential option for the Yankees could be Chicago Cubs’ impending free agent starter Jake Arrieta. He had a rough start to the 2017 season, but finished the year strong and had a 14-10 record to go along with 3.53 ERA. Arrieta would add a much-needed arm to the Yankees’ rotation and could replace C.C. Sabathia.

C.C. Sabathia, Starting Pitcher

New York could decide to bring back C.C. Sabathia for another season. He had an impressive 14-5 record for the Yankees and put together a 3.69 ERA. Sabathia may be 37 years old, but he still has some baseball left in him and could be worth one more contract for the Yankees.

Bryan Shaw, Relief Pitcher

Adding a reliever could be a priority for the Yankees this offseason as well and Bryan Shaw would be a good fit. He had a 4-3 record this season with the Cleveland Indians to go along with a 3.52 ERA in 76.7 innings pitched. Shaw isn’t the best reliever on the market, but he could be had for a reasonable price and could help stabilize the Yankees’ bullpen.

