Indiana Pacers Rumors: Eric Bledsoe A Potential Trade Target? [Opinion]

The Indiana Pacers have started the 2017-18 NBA season off with a 4-3 record and have surprised a large portion of the national media. After being forced to trade Paul George this past offseason, the Pacers were written off by quite a few. They had lost the face of their franchise, and many felt like Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were not enough of a return for the Pacers.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has listed the Pacers as one of the top landing spots for Bledsoe. He suggested that Indiana could trade veteran power forward and expiring contract Thaddeus Young, along with a protected 2019 first-round pick for Bledsoe. The deal would certainly make sense.

Indiana currently has Darren Collison as their starting point guard, but adding Bledsoe would be an upgrade. Collison has played well this season, but the offensive punch that Bledsoe brings to the court would give Indiana one of the most lethal backcourt duos in the league.

Oladipo has started the season with impressive numbers and appears to be one of the most improved players in the league. He won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award last week and continues to make the media re-consider their judgment of the George trade.

Bledsoe was sent home by the Phoenix Suns, and it is obvious that they are desperate to find a trade for him. He played in just three games this season for the Suns, averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. Those numbers aren’t going to get the job done, but they also don’t show his potential.

Last season with the Suns, Bledsoe had a much better year. He averaged 21.1 points per game to go along with 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. Bledsoe shot 43.4 percent from the field overall and knocked down 33.5 percent of his three-point attempts.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, acquiring Bledsoe would make for a logjam at the point guard position. In addition to Collison, the Pacers have Cory Joseph as their backup. They would likely have to trade either Collison or Joseph in order for this trade to make sense, which could net them another piece.

Needless to say, the Pacers are not the only landing spot that looks ideal for Bledsoe. Other options include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks. Even the New York Knicks could get involved if they decide to make a deal.

While the Pacers do seem like a good match for Bledsoe, it seems unlikely that they will break up the team that has gotten off to a hot start already. Bledsoe would be a perfect backcourt partner for Oladipo, but Kevin Pritchard and Nate McMillan likely have a lot of confidence in Collison with the way he has started this season.

Expect to see Bledsoe end up heading somewhere other than Indiana. They may get involved in the trade talks, but with Collison and Joseph on the roster, it doesn’t seem all that likely.

Do you think the Indiana Pacers should pursue a trade for Eric Bledsoe? If so, would you rather trade Collison or Joseph? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

