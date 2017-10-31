Carolina Panthers: Ideal Targets At The 2017 NFL Trade Deadline [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers have put together a solid year through the first seven weeks of the 2017 NFL season. They have a 5-3 record and are currently in the playoff picture.

As the 2017 trade deadline is set to come at 4 p.m. ET, the Panthers could look to make a move in order to improve their playoff chances.

There are quite a few players that could be available ahead of the deadline this year. In recent years, the NFL has not seen a flurry of trades ahead of the deadline. That has not been the case so far this year.

Yesterday, the San Francisco 49ers pulled off a huge trade with the New England Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo. Seattle also pulled off a big deal with the Houston Texans for Duane Brown. Needless to say, the two trades yesterday could be a forecasting of a big day in the NFL from a trade perspective.

Carolina certainly looks like a contender in the NFC this season. They once again have a powerhouse defense and their offense has been getting back on track as well. Newton has turned things around and the Panthers have put a lot of young talent around him.

All of that being said, which players could be ideal trade targets for the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2017 NFL trade deadline?

Talk of a possible T.Y. Hilton trade intensifies https://t.co/gLBQks5Ce1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2017

T.Y. Hilton, Wide Receiver, Indianapolis Colts

There is a need at the wide receiver position for the Panthers and T.Y. Hilton could be a potential option. He has struggled to get things going this season with the Colts and could be had at the right price. Carolina would have to pay a hefty price to acquire Hilton, but he would take their offense to the next level.

Damarious Randall, Cornerback, Green Bay Packers

Carolina already has a very solid defense, but adding a talent like Damarious Randall would be a good move. He has had some issues with attitude problems in Green Bay and perhaps a change of scenery would be good for him. Randall has had a good season on the field and Carolina could give him a fresh chance.

Sammy Watkins, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Another potential wide receiver option for the Panthers could be Sammy Watkins. He has not been consistent for the Los Angeles Rams and could be the type of target that the Panthers need for Newton. There is no telling what kind of price he will require to be traded, but Watkins could be a perfect fit in Carolina.

