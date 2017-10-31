Philadelphia Eagles: Ideal Targets For The 2017 NFL Trade Deadline [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the biggest surprises of the 2017 NFL season. They are the best team in football at this point in the season with a 7-1 record. Philadelphia is an obvious favorite in the NFC and have proven that they are capable of being consistent despite the doubters continuing to expect them to falter.

Carson Wentz has been quite possibly the most surprising player in the NFC. He has jumped from a quarterback with talent to a potential MVP candidate. His development alone has taken the Eagles from a playoff contender to a serious Super Bowl contender.

As the 2017 NFL trade deadline approaches, there have been quite a few rumors surrounding the Eagles. There are quite a few in the national media that expect the Eagles to make a move ahead of the deadline.

If they do make a move, there are quite a few veteran players that they could look to acquire. Philadelphia doesn’t have to make a move to contend for a championship, but there are a few positions that could be upgraded by bringing in a piece or two.

All of that being said, what players could be ideal trade targets for the Eagles to try to acquire at the deadline?

NFL Trade Rumors: There’s been some buzz about Frank Gore coming back to the Eagles https://t.co/VRPbVasHLJ — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 31, 2017

Frank Gore, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts

There have been rumors that the Eagles could be interested in trading for Frank Gore. He would be an excellent addition in the backfield along with LeGarrette Blount. Gore has been one of the league’s most consistent running backs and would be an even bigger pickup when the playoffs come around.

Martavis Bryant, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite the fact that Mike Tomlin has said Martavis Bryant isn’t available, the Eagles could make a push to acquire him. Bryant may not be actively shopped in trade talks, but at the right price, the Steelers would likely consider moving him. Philadelphia already has a powerful offense, but adding Bryant across from Alshon Jeffery would be a huge addition.

Cordy Glenn, Offensive Tackle, Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia has also been searching for some help on the offensive line. Cordy Glenn could fit the bill and the Buffalo Bills could be interested in trading him. If the Eagles do make a move for an offensive lineman, Glenn would be a perfect pickup.

Expect to see the Eagles active in trade talks as the 4 p.m. ET deadline continues to draw closer. They know that they are a serious contender and would be happy to bring in a piece or two to boost their chances.

