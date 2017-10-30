Seattle Seahawks: Carlos Hyde Should Be A Trade Deadline Target [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off of a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans. It was a win that moved them to 5-2 on the season but also showed one of their major flaws. Seattle’s running backs only ran for five yards on 16 carries, while star quarterback Russell Wilson led the way in rushing with 30 yards.

Wilson is a capable quarterback and showed his full potential on Sunday. He completed 26 of his 41 pass attempts for 452 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception, but he will not be able to lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance by himself.

If the Seahawks want to win the NFC, they will need to find a way to improve their backfield. One way to do that would be acquiring a running back ahead of this week’s trade deadline.

Seattle could look within the NFC West division to find their answer at running back. San Francisco 49ers’ star running back Carlos Hyde is rumored to be available, and the Seahawks need to pursue a trade for him.

Throughout the 2017 season so far with the 49ers, Hyde has carried the football 112 times for 453 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers would look good behind Wilson. It would give the Seahawks a complete offense and would take their championship dreams to potential reality.

At 27 years of age, Hyde has shown consistency over the past couple of years. He ran for 988 yards and six touchdowns last season. Those numbers come within a 49ers offense that does not feature a strong aerial attack.

Carlos Hyde should still command an RB1 price, but now is the time to trade him, says @themondaymommy https://t.co/UeA9e2boXp pic.twitter.com/cBxs9X3Bw0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2017

Put him in the Seahawks’ backfield and Hyde would have the opportunity to have the biggest season of his career. He has never had a star quarterback to take the pressure off of him, which would force defenses to respect the passing game rather than stacking the box against him.

San Francisco likely wouldn’t trade Hyde to Seattle without charging a divisional tax. It would not be a cheap deal for the Seahawks, but it would be worth trading a third-round pick for him.

Heading into Week 8 of the regular season, the Seahawks are ranked just No. 26 in the NFL in rushing offense. Last season, Seattle ranked No. 25 in rushing offense. Those numbers simply aren’t going to get the Seahawks back to continued Super Bowl contention like they had a few years ago.

Hyde may not be a one move fix for every problem that Seattle currently has, but it would make their offense much more dangerous. Taking pressure off of Wilson should also be a priority for the Seahawks.

Outside of the Seahawks, there are quite a few teams that could look into acquiring Hyde. He has developed a great reputation around the league, and if the 49ers truly are open to trading him, they will have a lot of interest in him.

Expect to see the Seahawks consider making a move for a running back ahead of the deadline. They may not end up pulling the trigger, but Pete Carroll would be ecstatic about bringing a talent like Hyde on board.

Do you think the Seattle Seahawks should pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers’ running back Carlos Hyde? If not, what other players should they target in trade talks? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images]