Green Bay Packers: Three Potential 2017 NFL Trade Deadline Targets [Opinion]

The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC just a couple short weeks ago. Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, and their chances to make the playoffs took a major hit. Brett Hundley has struggled since taking over the starting role, and questions abound in Green Bay with quite a few holes to fill.

Ted Thompson hoped that he had done enough to move the Packers into serious contention this past offseason. He went out and signed both Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks to beef up the offense and then proceeded to sign both Ahmad Brooks and Quinton Dial to help the defense.

Obviously, the Packers have a lot of talent on their roster, but without Rodgers, it won’t be easy to compete for a playoff spot in a conference that has quite a few very good football teams competing for the six spots.

As the 2017 NFL trade deadline draws close, the Packers could consider making a move. Whether they made a move for a quarterback or filled a hole at another position, Thompson could make a move or two in order to keep the Packers in playoff contention in order to give Rodgers a chance to make a playoff run if he can return late in the season.

All of that being said, which three players could be ideal potential trade targets for the Packers?

A.J. McCarron, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

One potential quarterback target could be Bengals’ backup quarterback A.J. McCarron. He has received a lot of trade interest over the past couple of years and could be a perfect starter for the Packers until Rodgers returns. McCarron may not end up being traded, but he would be a great pickup for Green Bay.

Rodgers is still eligible to return after 8 wks, which would be Week 15 at Carolina on Dec. 17. But who's counting? https://t.co/IK69e2rRvw — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) October 20, 2017

Malcolm Butler, Cornerback, New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler has been rumored in trade talks for the past few months and would make a lot of sense for the Packers. They are in need of help at the cornerback position, and Butler is a true No. 1 corner in the NFL. Green Bay would have to give up quite a bit to acquire Butler, but it would be worth it in the long run if they can re-sign him following the 2017 season.

Cordy Glenn, Offensive Tackle, Buffalo Bills

Even before Rodgers went down with injury, Green Bay had some issues on their offensive line. Injuries were a bit part of it, but adding a talent like Cordy Glenn would help in a big way. Glenn has three years left on his deal after this year and would be an intriguing pickup for the Packers.

[Featured Image by Frank Victores/AP Images]