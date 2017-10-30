Minnesota Vikings: Could T.Y. Hilton Be A Trade Target? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

T.Y. Hilton has been one of the franchise cornerstones for the Indianapolis Colts, but he has heard his name brought up in trade rumors over the past week. There is no telling whether Chris Ballard will actually make a big move ahead of the NFL trade deadline this week, but Hilton certainly appears to be available for the right price.

Just a couple weeks ago, Hilton started drama in Indianapolis by calling out the offensive line to the media. It was a move that he apologized for shortly after, but the damage had already been done. Now, Hilton’s future with the Colts is cloudy, even though he has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Colts.

According to multiple reports, Hilton could be available for trade ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Throughout the 2017 season so far, Hilton has struggled to get things going. He has only caught 29 passes for 527 yards and a touchdown. Despite his struggles, Hilton still holds quite a bit of value on the trade market.

There are quite a few teams that could be interested in trading for Hilton. One of those teams could be the Minnesota Vikings, who have a 6-2 record and appear to be a serious contender in the NFC.

Case Keenum has taken over the starting quarterback job in Minnesota after Sam Bradford went down with injury issues. Bradford could return at some point this season, but there is no guarantee he will end up returning to the starting lineup. Teddy Bridgewater is also close to returning from his gruesome knee injury.

Need a wide receiver? The #Colts have made T.Y. Hilton available via trade. Details here:https://t.co/34cLFQSfqu — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) October 30, 2017

Minnesota currently has Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as their top two receivers, but adding a piece like Hilton could round out their offense perfectly.

Indianapolis would not trade Hilton just to make a move. They will likely be asking for a second-round pick, which is an expensive, yet fair compensation. Minnesota hasn’t been a Super Bowl contender for a while, but this year could be a different story with the NFC wide open.

At this point in time, it appears that the Philadelphia Eagles are the front-runners in the NFC. Other teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and possibly even the New Orleans Saints could make a run in the playoffs as well if they keep playing the way they have so far this season.

If the Vikings are going to contend for a Super Bowl appearance, bringing in another offensive star could be needed. Minnesota has one of the best playmaking defenses in the NFL, ranked No. 7 in overall defense. Offensively, they have overachieved a bit by most standards, even after the loss of star rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

Hilton may not end up being traded, but the Vikings should make a run at him. There are plenty of other teams that could pursue a deal with the Colts, but Minnesota certainly appears like as good of a landing spot as any.

Do you think the Minnesota Vikings should pursue a trade for T.Y. Hilton? If not, who do you think would be the best trade destination for Hilton? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by R Brent Smith/AP Images]