Potential Trade Destinations For The Chicago Bulls’ Bobby Portis And Nikola Mirotic [Opinion]

The Chicago Bulls currently find themselves in a pickle. For the Bulls’ front office, their next move is a simple one — either trade Bobby Portis or Nikola Mirotic. However, trading either of them will not be as simple as it sounds for the Chicago Bulls.

Power forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic are out of the Chicago Bulls’ lineup for the same reason, with a different result.

The Chicago Bulls’ locker room is just over two weeks removed from witnessing a fight between Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic. Portis punched Mirotic in his face, according to TMZ.

Bobby Portis, a third-year player reacted harshly to Nikola Mirotic, who reportedly charged at him. It will go down as one of the ugliest incidents the Bulls have had in recent memory, with huge ramifications. Mirotic suffered a couple of facial fractures and will be out four-six weeks.

Consequently, the Chicago Bulls suspended Bobby Portis eight games (courtesy of Yahoo Sports) for his role in the fight. Portis has since apologized to his Bulls’ teammates. His attempts to reach out to Mirotic has gone without a response.

Few members of the Bulls have heard from Nikola Mirotic since the altercation with Bobby Portis. Mirotic has sort of broken his silence to Bulls’ Vice President John Paxson.

Nikola Mirotic wants out if the Chicago Bulls do not trade Bobby Portis. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that Mirotic has issued the Chicago Bulls a, him or me mandate as a resolution for their practice brawl.

There has been rumors circulating around the idea that the Chicago Bulls’ front office has a favorable relationship with Nikola Mirotic. After a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks last January, former Bulls’ stars Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade made Mirotic one of the targets of their frustrations. Rajon Rondo came to the defense (courtesy of USA Today) of Mirotic and his young teammates.

The Chicago Bulls made re-signing Nikola Mirotic a priority during the offseason. He is the only holdover from that Bulls’ quartet. And now, he may be traded.

Mirotic agreed to a two-year deal (courtesy of Inquisitr News) to remain with the Bulls. Because of the contract’s length, Mirotic virtually has a no trade clause. He is willing to waive it versus ever playing with Bobby Portis again.

Nikola Mirotic’s trade request may be difficult to satisfy. During his restricted free agency period it appeared that only a handful of NBA teams had an interest in the stretch forward.

The trade market for Bobby Portis has likely cooled also. Punching his Chicago Bulls’ teammate in the face does nothing to endear himself to another NBA locker room. If the Bulls can make a trade, it will probably force them to bring back a bad salary in return.

There are three teams, which makes sense for both players — the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hawks and Magic could use some perimeter scoring and inside rebounding. Both Mirotic and Portis provide each aspect. Judging from the Bulls’ history, they will likely look to trade Portis instead of Mirotic. There is a clear destination for Bobby Portis.

The 76ers provide the best scenario for the Chicago Bulls if they want to create a trade. They have a player whom the Bulls have long been interested in — Jahlil Okafor. A player for player trade of Bobby Portis and Jahlil Okafor works out perfectly for both the Bulls and 76ers.

Portis would give the 76ers a mobile frontcourt player, who can alternate at power forward and center. Okafor offers a young center the Bulls can build around once they trade starter Robin Lopez to a contender.

Considering the fact that Nikola Mirotic cannot be traded until mid-December, the idea of swapping Portis for Okafor is more attractive. The Bulls may have to add a second-round pick or player such as Jerian Grant to complete a trade.

Expect the Chicago Bulls to work the phones as they gauge the interest in Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis. Chances are great that the Bulls will trade the latter. A possibility of a Bobby Portis for Jahlil Okafor trade could float out there.

