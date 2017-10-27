Boston Red Sox: Jake Arrieta Should Be A Free Agency Target [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Boston Red Sox are heading into the offseason with very few needs after an impressive 2017 campaign. There are a few additions that the Sox could make to have a better chance at contending for a World Series in 2018, with a couple potential offensive spots open and a potential need for another starting pitcher.

David Price has some long-term injury issues with his arm, which could be cause for concern in Boston. That could make them look for another rotation arm this offseason in free agency.

Boston has never had a problem spending big money on stars in free agency. Jake Arrieta is one of the best free agents available this offseason, and the Red Sox should seriously consider pursuing him. He isn’t going to come cheap, but he might be the missing piece that helps power them past the Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros in the American League.

Last season with the Chicago Cubs, Arrieta ended up compiling a 14-10 record to go along with a 3.53 ERA. He got off to a slow start but found his dominant self late in the season.

Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta's North Side home hits market for $1.8 million https://t.co/uai8GShyxq pic.twitter.com/8gz6VtmLSN — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 25, 2017

There are going to be plenty of teams pursuing Arrieta when free agency opens up this offseason. One of those teams will be the Cubs, while the Los Angeles Dodgers have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot. As usual, the New York Yankees will likely be in the mix for Arrieta as well this offseason.

At 31 years of age, Arrieta still has plenty of baseball left in him. There is no telling what kind of contract he will end up getting, but a lucrative four-year deal is a reasonable expectation.

Outside of Price, the Red Sox will have Chris Sale penciled into the rotation as their ace. They will also have Rick Porcello in their rotation along with Eduardo Rodriguez and Drew Pomeranz being starting options. That could leave one rotation spot for Arrieta in the Boston rotation.

It was a big season for the Red Sox in 2017, finishing with a 93-69 record and winning the AL East. They were in a three-team battle with the Astros and Indians but unfortunately were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Astros in four games.

Join us in bidding farewell to @JArrieta34's beard ???? https://t.co/rSAwSJEDK2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 22, 2017

Needless to say, Arrieta will have a tough decision to make. Chicago is home to him, but starting fresh in a city like Boston could be enough to pull him away from the Cubs.

Expect to hear Arrieta’s name mentioned in quite a few rumors heading into the offseason. Boston may not end up getting involved in his free agency decision, but they certainly should consider it.

[Featured Image by Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images]