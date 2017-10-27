Indianapolis Colts: It’s Time To Consider Trading T.Y. Hilton [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts have already gone through a major roster overhaul over the past few months. They have moved on from talented players that didn’t fit their new mold and have brought in a lot of young pieces for the future. Now, as the trade deadline approaches, more roster decisions could be facing the Colts.

There is no guarantee that the Colts will trade anyone, but there are three players that could be potential trade candidates. Frank Gore and Vontae Davis are two of them, with star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton being a potential trade chip for the Colts should they choose to head into a rebuilding mode.

Throughout the first seven games of the season, Hilton has struggled a bit. He has caught just 27 passes for 512 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers could very well make him available.

At 27 years old, Hilton still likely holds a lot of value on the trade market. There would be quite a few teams interested in bringing him on board.

Indianapolis is also dealing with some drama within their franchise due to Hilton. He made strong comments about the Colts’ offensive line and has since come out and apologized for them.

T.Y. Hilton……probably not the most popular guy in the #Colts locker room after Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NHspcI5QbD — Stadium (@WatchStadium) October 22, 2017

In recent years, there have been quite a few critics that have said that Hilton is not a true No. 1 receiver. He has never had a season with more than seven touchdown receptions either. There could be something to the criticisms that Hilton has received.

Perhaps a trade that allows him to be the No. 2 or slot receiver would be in Hilton’s best interests. Having a quarterback that can stay healthy would be a major plus as well.

Hilton has three years left on his contract following the 2017 season. That could also increase the trade interest that he receives if the Colts do indeed put him on the trade block.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the Colts end up deciding to do. Trading Hilton would be an incredibly difficult decision, especially with Andrew Luck still in town and Hilton being his favorite target. Even though it won’t be easy to trade Hilton, it could very well be time to move on and bring in a new wide receiving corps for Luck.

As for which teams could show the most interest in acquiring Hilton, there are a few options that would make a lot of sense. The Chicago Bears are one team that would be an ideal landing spot, while New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams could be intriguing destinations for him as well.

Expect to hear the Colts mentioned in some rumors over the next week. Hilton isn’t terribly likely to be moved, but it certainly is time to put him on the block and see what offers come in. If a team is willing to give up a lopsided deal in order to bring Hilton in, the Colts should seriously consider pulling the trigger.

Do you think the Indianapolis Colts should consider trading T.Y. Hilton ahead of the NFL trade deadline? If so, what teams do you think would be ideal landing spots for him?

