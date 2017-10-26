New York Yankees Should Pursue A Kyle Schwarber Trade [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The New York Yankees were one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, making it all the way to the ALCS before falling to the Houston Astros. It was an impressive season, to say the least, but it is just the beginning of what the Yankees are hoping will be many years of contending for a World Series win.

Looking ahead at the 2018 MLB season, the Yankees are hoping to add even more talent in free agency and on the trade market. They have put together an impressive offense filled with power but would be more than happy to add another big bat to their lineup if they can find the right fit.

There is one player that the Yankees have been rumored to be interested in for a couple years now that would be a massive pickup. Getting him won’t be easy, but the Yankees should certainly try.

Kyle Schwarber is coming off of an up-and-down season with the Chicago Cubs. He was expected to have a breakout season, but that didn’t quite happen.

He finished the 2017 season with a 0.211 batting average to go along with 30 home runs and 59 RBI’s. Obviously, his bat still has a lot of pop in it, but he has a lot of work to do on his swing selection. Schwarber was sent down to the minor leagues early on in the year but did improve a bit after coming back.

One year ago today, Kyle Schwarber makes miraculous return in World Series https://t.co/chtnC0zT7t — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) October 26, 2017

Theo Epstein likely won’t want to trade Schwarber, but he understands that trading one of his young sluggers may be the only way to win another World Series. At 24 years of age, Schwarber should net the Cubs a good return. More than likely, the Cubs will be looking for a starting pitcher, which is something that the Yankees could struggle to find.

Perhaps the Yankees would consider trading Luis Severino, although that isn’t all that likely. They also have Masahiro Tanka who could be available for a slugger like Schwarber.

Chicago could also use some bullpen help, as was obvious during their postseason run. New York has a few talented relievers on their roster, with Dellin Betances being one of the most intriguing.

After refusing to budge on Schwarber, are the Cubs now willing to move him? We’ll see. https://t.co/0fDWos2UJ2 — Evan Altman (@DEvanAltman) October 24, 2017

That being said, there are some options that the two sides could discuss to get a deal done. Schwarber could very well end up returning to the Cubs for another season in 2018. Epstein will not make a deal just to make one.

Expect to see the Cubs have a very busy 2018 offseason. They were just a few pieces short of contending for another World Series appearance and trading Schwarber could be the best way to bring those pieces in.

Do you think the Chicago Cubs should trade Kyle Schwarber this offseason? Would the New York Yankees be a good fit for him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images]