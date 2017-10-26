Dallas Cowboys: Vontae Davis Should Be A Trade Target [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Dallas Cowboys came into the 2017 NFL season with a lot of hype surrounding them. After finishing the 2016 season with the best record in the regular season, the Cowboys were expected to take another step forward. Unfortunately, that has not been the case, and many think they could end up missing the playoffs.

Jason Garrett’s football team currently holds a 3-3 record. They have had a lot of drama to deal with away from the field, especially with star running back Ezekiel Elliott continuing to fight the suspension that the NFL is trying to put on him.

Dak Prescott has been a bright spot for the Cowboys so far this season. He has completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,426 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Prescott has also picked up 152 yard and three touchdowns on the ground.

Looking ahead at the 2017 NFL trade deadline, there is one need, in particular, that the Cowboys could upgrade. They need to look to bring in another cornerback to help beef up their defensive secondary.

Vontae Davis could become available in trade talks. If the Indianapolis Colts do make him available like many believe they will, Davis would be an ideal fit for the Cowboys.

Throughout the 2017 season so far with the Colts, Davis has had some consistency issues. He started the season missing some time with injury issues, but has slowly been working his way back to his full potential.

Davis has yet to record an interception this season, but would immediately be an upgrade for the Dallas defense.

At 29 years of age, Davis is in the final year of his contract. He will be free to walk in free agency this coming offseason, although a good season in Dallas could intrigue him to re-sign. Dallas likely wouldn’t have to give up an arm and a leg for Davis either.

There is no telling what kind of return Colts general manager Chris Ballard would want for Davis. Likely, the Colts would ask for a third-round pick. Dallas shouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger on a trade for Davis if that was the price.

Dallas may not be viewed as a Super Bowl contender right now, but the NFC is wide open. If the Cowboys were to make a move for a star cornerback and take their defense to a new level, they could turn things around and become a serious threat come playoff time.

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Colts make Davis available in trade talks. Dallas won’t be the only team with interest in acquiring him, but they might very well be the best landing spot for him.

[Featured Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images]