NFL: 5 Most Likely Players To Be Traded At The 2017 Trade Deadline [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The 2017 NFL trade deadline is just a week away and there are quite a few teams that could look to make a move. Whether those teams are looking to fill a major hole or simply add some depth, there is the potential for a few trades to occur this season.

So far this season, there are only a few teams that look like serious contenders for a Super Bowl win. At this point, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs appear to be the favorites from their respective conferences. There are a couple other teams that could make some noise, including the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons once again.

Looking ahead at the trade deadline, there are quite a few names that could end up being moved. There are also plenty of veterans on non-contending teams that could become available.

Very rarely is the NFL trade deadline a busy time of year. Last season, there were only a couple of moves made. That could end up being the case once again this season, but it could also end up being a very busy period with lots of players being on the trade block.

All of that being said, which five players are the most likely candidates to be traded ahead of the 2017 NFL trade deadline?

Carlos Hyde, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

One of the top names available on the trade market appears to be Carlos Hyde. He has been mentioned in trade rumors and it sounds like the San Francisco 49ers could be open to moving him. Hyde is a workhorse running back and will have quite a few teams interested in acquiring him.

Damarious Randall, Cornerback, Green Bay Packers

It has been a rollercoaster season for Green Bay Packers’ talented cornerback Damarious Randall. He has come through with some big plays but was also benched by head coach Mike McCarthy against the Chicago Bears earlier this year. Randall has seen his name mentioned in many different trade ideas, which could mean he will move ahead of the deadline.

Does your favorite team need a safety? The #Saints aren't asking for much in a trade for Kenny Vaccaro:https://t.co/eey4Dk7tTT — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) October 3, 2017

Kenny Vaccaro, Safety, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has been reported to have shopped safety Kenny Vaccaro throughout the course of the season. He has not developed into the star safety that they thought he would be. Sean Payton’s defense has a lot of young talent and they will not want to pay the money it will take to keep Vaccaro in New Orleans longterm.

Vontae Davis, Cornerback, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis was hoping that Andrew Luck could return to the field early on in the season. That hasn’t been the case, and it appears that the Colts are headed to yet another high draft pick. Trading Vontae Davis could be in the franchise’s best interests and Marc Sessler of NFL.com seems to agree.

Eli Manning, Quarterback, New York Giants

Another big name that could end up being on the trade market for the right price is New York Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning. He may be the least likely player on this list to be traded, but plenty of rumors have been swirling around him. New York currently holds a 1-6 record and trading Manning to begin a rebuild may be the right move for them.

Do you think any of these five players will end up being traded ahead of the NFL trade deadline? Would you add any other names to this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Joe Mahoney/AP Images]