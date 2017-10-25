Andrew Luck: 5 Reasons The Indianapolis Colts Should Consider A Trade [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Andrew Luck is the face of the Indianapolis Colts’ franchise, but he has been unable to play so far this season. It has become a common theme in Indianapolis, and frustration continues to rise within the organization.

Back in 2015, the Colts only had Luck for seven regular season games. Injuries have derailed Luck’s career, and it has kept the Colts’ franchise in a frustrating holding pattern. Now, there have been rumblings that Luck is not happy in Indianapolis and could want out, with the other side of the rumor mill talking about why the Colts should consider trading Luck.

That is exactly what we are about to talk about. Why should the Colts consider trading Luck?

Last season with the Colts, Luck played in 15 regular season games. He completed 63.5 percent of his pass attempts for 4,240 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. It was the best season of his career, but there were still obvious issues.

Chris Ballard has brought a new era of football to Indianapolis. He has taken the team through a nearly complete roster overhaul and appears to have the team heading in the right direction. Ballard also acquired Jacoby Brissett from the New England Patriots just ahead of the season, which has paid off in a big way.

All of that being said, what five reasons can be given to support the statement that the Indianapolis Colts should consider trading Andrew Luck?

Just how close is Andrew Luck to returning? Matt Haselbeck thinks he's still a long way off from being ready. https://t.co/QKnXKq24dd — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) October 18, 2017

Emergence of Jacoby Brissett

Perhaps the biggest storyline for the Colts this season will be the emergence of Jacoby Brissett. He has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,409 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Brissett has proven that he is a capable NFL starter, and at 23-years-old, he has a bright future ahead of him.

Unable to Rely on Andrew Luck

Reliability is a huge deal for a franchise quarterback and that has not been something the Colts have had with Luck. Injuries have plagued him over the past few seasons and who knows if they will be an issue moving forward. Ballard cannot sit around hoping Luck will stay healthy and make good decisions with his health.

Get Out from Under Luck’s Contract

Luck is currently in the middle of a monstrous contract, signing a five-year, nearly $123 million deal. Getting out from under that contract would give Ballard and the Colts’ front office a lot of flexibility. He is likely worth that kind of money when he is healthy, but paying those big bucks for a player who isn’t playing hurts.

I just saw three different networks with segments about how the #Colts should TRADE Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/gIXUGnDLqz — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) October 20, 2017

Value a Luck Trade Could Bring Back

Whether the Colts chose to go with current players or picks, they would get a major return for Luck. Ballard could stock up on draft picks and help shape the future of the Colts’ franchise with young talent. Indianapolis could also decide to attempt at contending by acquiring star players at other positions for Luck.

Luck’s Failure to Develop Major Flaws

One of the most glaring issues for Luck since he came into the NFL has been turnovers. He has thrown 68 interceptions in 70 games, which isn’t a good number. Luck has not learned how to stop forcing the football, and it has cost the Colts on many different occasions.

Don’t expect the Colts to end up trading Luck when everything is said and done. They are still hoping that he can return to full health and take them back to Super Bowl contention, but it is certainly an intriguing idea to think about.

Do you think the Indianapolis Colts should consider trading Andrew Luck? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Stephen Brashear/AP Images]