Niall Horan Speaks Out About Harry Styles Groping Incident After One Direction Half-Reunion [Opinion]

Harry Styles and Niall Horan, half of One Direction, reunited Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert to benefit breast cancer. The Los Angeles crowd got rowdy though, and Harry was reportedly crotch-groped by a fan as he knelt to sing “Kiwi” on the edge of the stage.

Niall Horan is quoted in the Daily Mail expressing his shock that a fan grabbed Harry Styles’ manly parts during a concert.

“You’ve got one of your favorite stars in front of you and your reaction is to grab them by the n*ts? I think it’s a little bit odd to be honest!”

Harry Styles was professional and discrete in his handling of the incident on stage. Styles brushed the offending hand away quickly and kept singing. Then Harry walked back to his microphone stand at center stage. Styles never missed a beat.

Harry Style was so discreet that Niall Horan, who was standing on the side of the stage, never even noticed. Further, Niall Horan didn’t know what happened until he saw reports of the incident online. Niall Horan’s comment was quoted by MTV News.

“I was actually at that gig – standing side stage – and I didn’t see it myself… but once a video’s there, then it goes viral… and all that kinda good stuff.”

Niall Horan didn’t notice because Harry Styles handled the situation so well. Harry reacted for only a split second. Styles grimaced in a quick micro-expression of discomfort or disgust, but it was over quickly as Styles moved on.

Niall Horan is in disbelief that anyone would even do such a thing. Harry Styles sent out a request for fans to respect his privacy. Fans started the hashtag #RespectHarry. They too are outraged at the offending fan who touched Harry’s unmentionables.

The Harry Styles and Niall Horan partial One Direction reunion should have been the big news of the event. Instead, the focus has been thrust onto the groping incident.

These two One Direction singers have not stood together since the tragic loss of Louis Tomlinson’s mother last winter. Harry Styles and Niall Horan still did not perform together, but they did at least stand side by side on stage.

Both Harry Styles and Niall Horan performed, though not together, as well as Lorde, Pink, Khalid, and Sam Smith, according to MTV News. Khalid seems excited to meet Styles in the selfie below.

Harry Styles has a right to defend his own body from abuse and sexual harassment in the workplace, but his handling of the situation was pure professionalism. Styles didn’t allow one fan to ruin the entire show or even impact the performance of one song. Concerts can be unpredictable, but Harry Styles and Niall Horan are pros, thanks to all those years on tour with One Direction.

Harry Styles and Niall Horan didn’t let the groping incident spoil their One Direction reunion, as Harry didn’t even mention it to Niall Horan after the show.

