Boston Celtics: Thaddeus Young Should Be A Trade Target [Opinion]

The Boston Celtics came into the season as one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, their chances took a major hit when Gordon Hayward went down with a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia just under six minutes into the first game of the season.

Now, the Celtics are in a position where they could look to acquire a player. There are a few options available, but there is one, in particular, who could fit exactly what Boston needs without Hayward on the court.

Thaddeus Young is the starting power forward for the Indiana Pacers and could be available in trade talks. Indiana was forced to trade Paul George this offseason, which has taken them out of serious contention. Young is in the last year of his contract, which would make him an even more intriguing option for the Celtics.

Throughout the first three games of the season, Young has averaged 13.0 points per game to go along with 8.7 rebounds. He has shot 45 percent from the floor overall. Boston could use a player with the all-around skills that Young possesses to help take pressure off of young players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

At 29-years-old, Young is a veteran who has been voted in as a captain for the Pacers. His leadership would be a major addition for the Celtics and he doesn’t demand the ball, which will fit in well for Brad Stevens.

Boston likely would not have to give up a lot for Young. Perhaps a young player or a future pick could get the deal done. Indiana is in a re-tooling process, and Young likely does not fit in long-term for them.

Young is a complete offensive player, having the ability to score inside, as well as knocking down the mid-range and perimeter jumpers. He is a capable defensive player as well, although he does not have a reputation of being a lockdown defender or a rim protector.

If the Celtics want to compete with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, they cannot rely on Kyrie Irving and Al Horford alone. They have a lot of young talent, but adding a veteran like Young would round out their roster nicely. He would be an immediate starter for the Celtics.

Needless to say, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the Celtics as the season moves forward. They have gotten off to a disappointing start with the injury to Hayward, but the sky is the limit with the talent that Danny Ainge has put together. Ainge is known for always looking to improve his roster, and Young appears to be an ideal fit.

Don’t be surprised if the Celtics look to add a player via trade. Young may not end up being traded, but he certainly seems like a good candidate should Boston look to add another talented veteran to the roster.

