Green Bay Packers: It’s Time To Consider Trading Ty Montgomery [Opinion]

Coming into the 2017 NFL season, Ty Montgomery was expected to have a big season for the Green Bay Packers. He was named the starting running back and Mike McCarthy said that the former wide receiver would make the transition look easy. Unfortunately, that has not ended up being the case and another running back has taken over the lead role.

Montgomery struggled in his first few games of the season and then went down with broken ribs. That opened the door for rookie running back Aaron Jones, who hasn’t looked back since taking over the starting role.

Jones has carried the football 62 times for 346 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. On the other hand, Montgomery has racked up just 162 yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries.

Due to the emergence of Jones, it’s time for the Packers to consider trading Montgomery.

As the trade deadline draws close, the Packers should turn their backfield over to the youngsters. Outside of Jones, the Packers also have a lot of promise in Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays. Montgomery is a talented player and has trade value that Green Bay should capitalize on.

Don't know if #Packers have a quarterback yet, but this is clear: they got a RB. Aaron Jones just gashed Saints on 46-yard touchdown. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 22, 2017

Montgomery is just 24-years-old and has shown promise in the backfield. He has also shown potential as a wide receiver, which could intrigue plenty of teams. Green Bay could easily get a fourth-round pick for Montgomery, which could prove valuable to help improve the offensive line or defense.

Ted Thompson is not known for making midseason trades, however, which could throw a wrench in this idea. McCarthy could prefer keeping Montgomery as a third-down back, although Jones has also made plays as a receiver out of the backfield in limited opportunities and been a solid blocking back as well.

Green Bay could choose to simply convert Montgomery back to wide receiver. There is a good chance that Davante Adams will end up leaving town in free agency in the near future, which could open up a hole for Montgomery.

That being said, the Packers have plenty of holes to fill. It has been obvious that the offensive line could use some help and the Green Bay defense has had issues over the past few years as well.

Aaron Jones continues to make a name for himself pic.twitter.com/aHG61xdSkY — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 22, 2017

Trading Montgomery may not “fix” the issues, but bringing in a pick or a player from another team to help fill a gap could help them compete now.

It has been a long time since the Packers’ ground game has been a strength. That has changed since Jones took over the lead running back role. Even without the threat of Aaron Rodgers’ arm last week against the New Orleans Saints, Jones was able to break out with 131 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the Packers do with Montgomery moving forward. Jones is playing too well to throw Montgomery back into the starting lineup. Trading him might very well be the best option for Thompson and company.

