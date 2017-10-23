NAACP Gives Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s Record A Withering Review Ahead Of The November Election [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Miselman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Since his election, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh has been the subject of many headlines that have occasionally catapulted him into the national spotlight. For example, he was a notable presence at last year’s Democratic National Convention. More recently, he has garnered attention for being a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Nonetheless, with the release of a report card on mayor’s record on Sunday, the Boston Branch of the NAACP reminded Walsh just ahead of the November election that his place is not on the national stage, but on the local one.

The Boston Branch of the NAACP, the oldest chapter in the nation, conducted an investigation into several key areas: education, diversity in staffing, economic development, and public safety. Mayor Walsh received C’s in the education and staffing diversity. Unfortunately, they were his highest marks. He garnered D’s in the latter two categories. In order to determine what were ultimately disappointing grades, the NAACP looked at the initiatives and their results in various subcategories of the four groups. The final report, a withering rebuke, comes at a particularly inopportune time as the November election is rapidly approaching.

Still, the NAACP has said that this review of Walsh’s record, while harsh, is not tantamount to an endorsement of Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, the mayor’s challenger. Instead, it expressed the hope that this report card could serve as a guide as different actors in Boston continued to make efforts to promote inclusivity in the city. Further, Walsh himself offered a brief but thoughtful reply that indicated an understanding of the NAACP’s intent in undertaking this project. Moreover, he does have support in communities of color.

He does, however, have a number of critics that question his commitment to the communities that were the focus of the NAACP’s report. There are nagging questions about the extent to which these groups are benefiting from the city’s tremendous resources. In addition, people in the majority-minority neighborhoods are increasingly wondering about their ability to remain in their homes due largely to skyrocketing rents and a development boom. With the November election looming, these are issues that Martin Walsh must definitively address. Platitudes will not assuage what have understandably become very valid concerns. Adding to the above considerations, Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson has shared some startling information of his own.

Jackson declared, “I represent currently from a sliver of the Back Bay to Roxbury, and in my district alone, in a two-mile radius, there is a 33-year difference in life expectancy. The life expectancy in Back Bay is 91.9, and the life expectancy in Roxbury is 58.9.”

Hence, the NAACP’s tough review of Mayor Walsh’s record should serve as a springboard for more detailed discussion before the election, not just for the good of some, but for the good of all.

