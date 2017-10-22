George W. Bush Wrote Book On Bigotry Before Criticizing Donald Trump [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

On Thursday, George W. Bush made a highly-praised speech about Donald Trump without actually naming Donald Trump. Chicago Now pointed out the most important quote from that speech.

“Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.”

Many on the left complimented George W. Bush, and even said how they like him now that we have Donald Trump as our president. But people have a very short memory. If you were a part of the LGBT community in 2004, you might remember that George W. Bush was against gay marriage. In context, accusing anybody of bigotry for that in 2004 was out of place. After all, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and many other prominent liberals also didn’t support gay marriage.

However, Bush wanted to outlaw gay marriage with a constitutional amendment.

“On a matter of such importance, the voice of the people must be heard. Activist courts have left the people with one recourse. If we are to prevent the meaning of marriage from being changed forever, our nation must enact a constitutional amendment to protect marriage in America,” Bush said in a speech that is listed at The White House website.

Bush added that he believes we should conduct this difficult debate in a manner worthy of our country, without bitterness or anger. But Bush’s followers certainly didn’t pay attention to their idol’s words. This author personally witnessed a march by the Saddleback Church in Orange County right after Bush’s speech, where many members were screaming, “Die Faggot, Die” and “God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.”

George W. Bush knew exactly what he was doing. He knew his words would cause more hatred towards the LGBT community. He was also trying to cover up for what many people think should be considered war crimes. The Iraq War was started under the impression that Saddam Hussein, Iraq’s leader, had weapons of mass destruction that were ready to be used at any time. Of course, that ended up being a complete lie. And thousands of Americans died in a fake war that many considered more about oil than anything else.

When Bush pointed out Thursday that our politics seem more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication, red lights went up on some internet sites. Vice, in particular, pointed out that not only was Bush’s war a result of fabrication, but it didn’t achieve its goals. As a result, ISIS, which is still very powerful, was created. There have been some people on both the left and right who have called Bush out on Twitter for his hypocrisy.

DESTROYING GEORGE W BUSH ON HIS HYPOCRITICAL TRUMP SPEECH https://t.co/umdGXdZJLu via @YouTube — Willowtree (@ivygreenvine) October 22, 2017

Re: the recent, overly-praised words from George W. Bush: Coming from a man who was manufactured by Karl Rove, they were hypocritical BS. — Katrina Rose (@HistorianKat) October 21, 2017

Still, the campaign to turn George W. Bush from American’s most hated human into a hero is in full force. History will not justify Bush, so the media’s suspicious campaign to repaint him as a great family man and misunderstood saint won’t help in the long run.

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]