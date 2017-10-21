Trump Border Wall Prototypes, Despite Their Huge Cost, Are Already A Failure — Check Out Photos! [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Trump border wall prototypes are almost ready, but they might already be a failure.

One of Donald Trump’s most populist campaign promises, and also the one which drew a whole lot of criticism, was the building of a wall across the U.S.- Mexico border. The promise, outlandish as it might have seemed to some, gravitated his core base of supporters towards him like never before. Here, perhaps, was the first time that someone had proposed a direct solution to the immigrant and drug problem. Despite the backlash and implicit nativism of the deal, Trump had won fans who would stick with him enough to help him win the election.

Fast forward a few months later, and Donald Trump’s White House seems to be in disarray. Never has a president dealt with so many resignations, scandals, investigations, impeachment directives, and Twitter confrontations during his first year in office. One would be forgiven to believe that like many other things Donald Trump promised during the campaign trail, the Trump border wall was just another bluff to win over conservative, southern supporters desperate for some ruthless and straight-faced governance.

Turns out, the Trump border wall was not a bluff after all.

Far from the public eye, a few miles east of San Diego, California, six companies are vying to finish their separate walls before the deadline of October 26, when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will begin evaluating the walls for their viability, strength, cost and safety, as reported by the Washington Examiner. Eight Trump border wall prototypes have been constructed — each measuring 18 feet to 30 feet tall and 30 feet wide — with reinforced concrete or steel, and in some cases, with material which has not been possible to identify.

US Customs and Border Protection released a bird eye’s video showing the eight wall prototypes. And while the video itself contains nothing remarkable in that it merely shows the Trump wall prototypes lined up next to each other with a few meters between them, one would be hard pressed not to think how ironic all this is. The video, taken from a drone flying much above the wall(s), inadvertently draws attention to the fact that drones can cross the wall. Not only that, with drone costs getting lesser by the day, it would not be an overstatement to say that Mexican drug dealers and cartels won’t take long to circumvent the walls with customized drones.

And if you think, well, what are the censors for, and the cameras? Well, of course, there is technology on the border, and it is supposed to stop illegal immigration and drug trade, which is what the wall will never be able to do on its own. When Gizmodo approached US Customs and Border Protection to comment on whether they thought the wall would be a good addition to the border, this is what Carlos Diaz, the Southwest Branch Chief for the CBP Office of Public Affairs, had to say.

“Don’t forget that there are also agents, sensors, cameras and other technologies monitoring the Border Enforcement Zone.”

Which is to say, effectively, that the Trump border wall will not be able to keep anything or anyone out without the help of technology, something that US Customs and Border Protection has been demanding from the government much before Donald Trump came to power, and something Washington must be more attentive to. Blanketing a problem with another problem is not a solution.

In a way, then, the Trump border wall prototypes have failed even before their exam takes place.

[Featured Image by Matt Novak/YouTube]