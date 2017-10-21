New Movies 2017 In Theaters: ‘Wind River’ Is A Powerful Mystery That Lingers Long After The Credits [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carter Lee and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Currently in theaters is one of the best new movies of 2017, Wind River. If you’re looking for new movies of 2017, and you enjoy thrillers featuring powerful stories, then look no further than Wind River. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water), the film stars Jeremy Renner (Arrival), Elizabeth Olsen (Captain America: Civil War), Gil Birmingham (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Graham Greene (The Green Mile).

By the general nature of the genre, most mysteries deal with heavy topics like murder and rape. Many of these movies focus primarily on the suspenseful aspects of the plot, skirting around the tough emotions of the story — but not this 2017 thriller. Most of the film is a heavy drama that is likely to affect the viewer, and the suspense comes few and far between powerful scenes.

The film takes place at the snow-covered Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Similar to other movies that feature the bleak cold — Insomnia, Dead of Winter, Misery, and the like — the weather and scenery is practically a character of its own, and it’s a perfect setting for such a chilling tale. The story is inspired by true events, and the film feels very real.

With a critics’ score of 87 percent, and an audience score of 91 percent, Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the best new movies of 2017.

“[Wind River] is a chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past (Jeremy Renner) to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death.”

Jeremy Renner never disappoints, and it could be easily argued that this is his finest role yet. Renner plays Corey Lambert, a game tracker who is still mourning the tragic loss of his daughter by a similar crime; so, when the young girl’s body is found, Corey immediately empathizes with the victim’s family. Some of the most powerful scenes is when Corey is attempting to comfort the deceased girl’s dad (Birmingham). Birmingham portrays a mourning father with heavy emotion that transfers, almost too well, through the screen (get the tissues ready, folks).

Elizabeth Olsen also gives a standout performance as the young FBI agent, Jane Banner. Banner easily could have been a typical role, but with brilliant nuances, Olsen brought complexities and layers to the character that an average actor could not have pulled off. Like Renner, Olsen’s performance in Wind River is perhaps her best yet.

Though the drama is as thick as ice in this 2017 mystery, there are moments of nail-biting suspense that will put the viewers on the edge of their seat. The film has a climax that sneaks up on the audience, and an ending that is well worth the emotional journey.

With excellent direction, brilliant performances by Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, a powerful story, edge-of-your-seat suspense, and an ending that will stick to the viewer long after the credits roll, Wind River is one of the best new movies of 2017.

[Featured Image by The Weinstein Company]