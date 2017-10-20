Green Bay Packers Vs. New Orleans Saints: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 7 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers are set to face off against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 7 action. It was a game that was highly anticipated last week, as Aaron Rodgers vs. Drew Brees is always a good matchup. Unfortunately for the Packers, Rodgers went down with what is likely a season-ending broken collarbone last week in the Packers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, the Packers have even more questions surrounding them. Brett Hundley is the new starter in Green Bay, which doesn’t make many Packers’ fans feel very comfortable.

On the other side of things, New Orleans couldn’t be more happy with the way their season is going. Brees and company hold a 3-2 record and have seen their defense shock the league. They have taken big leaps forward on both sides of the football and appear to be an intriguing team to watch in the NFC.

Needless to say, the Saints are likely the favorites heading into this week’s game with Green Bay missing Rodgers. Mike McCarthy isn’t going to go down without a fight, but all the momentum is in New Orleans’ favor.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Week 7?

Brett Hundley Will Throw Three More Interceptions

After replacing Rodgers last week, Hundley threw three interceptions against the Minnesota defense. New Orleans has been playing top-notch defense and that will continue this week. Hundley will end up throwing three more interceptions against the Saints.

Alvin Kamara Will Total 150 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Green Bay has struggled against dual-threat running backs in recent years and that will continue this week. Following the Adrian Peterson trade, rookie running back Alvin Kamara is receiving an even bigger role. Kamara will take full advantage this week against the Packers with 150 total yards to go along with two touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara is so damn awesome pic.twitter.com/X3uaxrTdn2 — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) October 15, 2017

Aaron Jones Has a 100-Yard Rushing Game with a TD

Ty Montgomery is still trying to recover fully from broken ribs and Aaron Jones has earned a bigger role within the Packers’ offense. Jones is going to be asked to shoulder a heavy workload this week. He will do just that and rush for another 100 yards and a touchdown to put more pressure on McCarthy to keep him as the primary back.

New Orleans Comes Away with a Victory

Brees and the Saint are not going to go into Green Bay and lose to a Packers’ team without Rodgers. Green Bay has talent on their roster around Rodgers, but without their franchise quarterback they are not a serious contender. New Orleans is playing at a high level in recent weeks and that will continue with a win against the Packers to improve to 4-2.

