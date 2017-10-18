Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson Is A Legitimate MVP Candidate [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Deshaun Watson came into his rookie season as the backup quarterback for the Houston Texans. That changed in a hurry as the starter, Tom Savage, struggled right off the bat and was replaced by Watson.

Not only has Watson won the starting job, he has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league.

Throughout the first six games of the season, Watson has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,297 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also run for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Needless to say, the start to his NFL career could not have been more impressive. He is without question one of the top candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year. In addition to that, he has placed himself in a position to be viewed as a legitimate NFL MVP candidate.

Houston drafted Watson with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the third quarterback taken in the draft behind Mitchell Trubisky and Pat Mahomes. That put a chip on his shoulder, and he is making teams regret passing on him.

Deshaun Watson has 15 Pass TD this season, tying Mark Rypien and Kurt Warner for most pass TD through 1st 6 career games (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/FejKG2Pgtz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 15, 2017

At this point in the season, Watson leads all NFL quarterbacks with 15 touchdown passes. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Carson Wentz are tied for second with 13 touchdown passes. He is No. 16 in passing yards, but his low interception numbers for a rookie has been a major bonus for the Texans.

Looking at the season moving forward, the Texans currently hold a 3-3 record and are in a three-way tie for first place in the division. They have seen their defense play well despite the loss of J.J. Watt a couple weeks back. Offensively, the Texans have been averaging 29.5 points per game, which ties them with the Kansas City Chiefs for No. 2 in the NFL.

Seeing a rookie quarterback completely turn an offense around has been extremely entertaining. He may not be able to keep up the pace that he has set thus far, but if he does, Watson will be an MVP candidate.

There are quite a few other players who have separated themselves as early MVP candidates as well. Among those players are Alex Smith, Brady, Carson Wentz, Cam Newton, Drew Brees, and Jared Goff, as compiled by the Comeback.

Stat of the Day: Deshaun Watson is the 1st rookie QB in #NFL History to have 5 TDs in consecutive games pic.twitter.com/QpV8GWcpqA — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 12, 2017

Watson has also turned the Texans into an intriguing team to keep an eye on in the AFC. If they can keep their offense rolling like it has been and their defense continues playing well, the Texans could make some noise.

Not many teams have looked like serious championship contenders in the AFC. Kansas City definitely appears to be the favorite, but Houston has already shown that they can compete with the Chiefs, losing just 42-34 in their head-to-head meeting this season.

Expect to see Watson continue playing at high level and keep his name in the MVP conversation. He was hyped up throughout the draft process and is showing why on the field. Houston are in good hands and have finally found the quarterback of their future.

Do you think Deshaun Watson is a serious MVP candidate? Can he lead the Houston Texans to the playoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Eric Christian Smith/AP Images]