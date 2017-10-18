Donald Trump: The Sociopath President Who Won’t Stop Insulting ‘Gold Star’ Families [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

When Donald Trump was on the campaign trail, many assumed that when he insulted America’s “Gold Star” families he had scuppered his chance to become president. Many American’s were outraged, but Trump went on to insult Senator John McCain’s record in the Vietnam war. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, McCain was a Navy pilot who spent over five years in a Vietnamese prisoner-of-war camp. President Trump even stooped so low as to mock McCain’s disability, a disability that is the direct result of injuries that McCain sustained in the service of his nation.

As reported by Newsweek, Trump followed up his insults to McCain by insulting one of America’s Gold Star families. Trump had the audacity to compare his experiences with the sacrifice of Khizr and Ghazala Khan, whose son Humayun was killed in action in Iraq. Trump, who managed to dodge the draft no fewer than five times, said that avoiding sexually transmitted diseases had been his “personal Vietnam.” Trump also claimed that Ghazala Khan had been forbidden from speaking because she was a Muslim woman.

Trump could almost be forgiven for ill-judged comments made in the heat of a presidential race. It is less easy to forgive the fact that Trump chose to play golf when the bodies of special forces soldiers were returned to the U.S. from Niger. President Trump had made no contact with those Gold Star families until he was shamed into it by the national media.

As reported by the BBC, when Trump finally spoke to the pregnant widow of Sgt La David Johnson, he told her that “I guess he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.” This is a 25-year-old soldier, killed in action, and Trump basically told his widow that getting killed is what her husband signed up for.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson was with Sgt Johnson’s family when Trump made his call. She described Trump’s remarks as “insensitive” and said that he did “not possess the character, empathy, or grace to be president of the United States.”

To make matters worse, Trump defended his lack of action by claiming that President Obama and other U.S. president’s did not bother contacting bereaved military families. As reported by Local 10 News, Trump’s comments were condemned as an outright lie by former members of President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush’s administrations.

Is President Donald Trump a Sociopath?

President Trump’s insensitive remarks to Gold Star families have served to reignite the debate about his mental health. According to Yahoo! News, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, a special advisor to the United Nations, has called Trump “a malignant narcissist, a sociopath, and a racist.”

“I believe on an individual level he is profoundly psychologically ill. “He is a malignant narcissist and he is a sociopath and he’s a racist so so we’ve seen all of that unfold. It’s hard to say it but this is the grim reality that we face right now.”

Of course, Professor Sachs is far from the only person to brand Donald Trump a sociopath. As reported by Salon, psychiatrist Lance Dodes goes even further, saying that President Trump’s time in office shows a record of “racism, bigotry, sexism, pathological lying, misogyny, violence, and other problematic behavior.”

The widow of Sgt. La David Johnson hugs the casket carrying his remains. He was among 4 killed in #Niger Heartbreaking – God Bless her. pic.twitter.com/6GxLOh0iiJ — ginger maddox (@gingercbsmaddox) October 17, 2017

After Donald Trump’s comments to Sgt Johnson’s widow and other Gold Star families, it appears that he struggles to convey empathy and understanding. As reported by Psychology Today, the inability to empathize is one characteristic of sociopaths.

Untruthfulness, insincerity, poor judgment, failure to learn by experience, and egocentricity are also signs of a sociopath. President Donald Trump displays all of those characteristics in abundance.

As commander-in-chief, it can be argued that Donald Trump has one responsibility that should rise above all others. The preservation of the military covenant should be sacrosanct. Trump needs to understand that the men and women who risk their lives at his behest should be respected and supported.

Telling a grieving widow that her husband “knew what he signed up for” is a disgrace. President Donald Trump may surround himself with military men, but he has no understanding of the sacrifice that military families endure in the service of their country.

Playing golf, whilst the remains of service personnel are repatriated, suggests that Donald Trump has no regard for Gold Star families or for those who gave their lives in military service.

[Featured Image by Reed Saxon/AP Images]