Ed Asner Thanks Thomas Gibson For Support: Now Gibson Is In Los Angeles Again After A New York Stop [Opinion]

Thomas Gibson, formerly Hotch on Criminal Minds, has been traveling again, this time to both New York and Los Angeles. Last month, Ed Asner invited Thomas to Los Angeles to support Asner in his Celebrity Poker tournament, according to Everbrite. Now, Gibson is back in Los Angeles for a week after a brief stopover in New York.

Thomas Gibson was in Los Angeles on September 9 for the Ed Asner’s Annual Celebrity Poker Tournament to benefit the Autism Society of America. Ed Asner’s son Matt Asner is vice president of the Autism Society.

Ed Asner had invited Thomas Gibson and later tweeted a thank you to his many guests with a picture of each on his Twitter page. On Sunday, September 10, Thomas posted a new photo of himself with 87-year-old Ed Asner. Ed Asner portrayed Hotch’s father-in-law on Criminal Minds.

Thomas Gibson is currently in Los Angeles again, according to his Twitter and Instagram. Gibson tweeted on the evening of October 11 that he was in Los Angeles, with a link to an Instagram photo of outdoor Los Angeles food vendors.

It seems Thomas Gibson is still in Los Angeles, according to his Twitter status. Could he be visiting Ed Asner again?

Love u Ed. Thanks for the invite! #autismsociety #pokerwithed #grateful @theonlyedasner A post shared by @thomasgibsonofficial on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

Good evening! A post shared by @thomasgibsonofficial on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

What is Thomas Gibson doing in Los Angeles for the week, other than eating fun foods outdoors? That remains a mystery, but the plot thickens.

Thomas Gibson was in New York, just the day before he popped up in Los Angeles. Thomas posted a beautiful New York skyline view with the notation he was in New York on the morning of Tuesday, October 10.

Morning! A post shared by @thomasgibsonofficial on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

Thomas Gibson and Ed Asner are good friends. So has Thomas returned to visit Ed Asner, or perhaps other friends in Los Angeles this month?

Is it possible that Thomas Gibson is in Los Angeles on business? Maybe Gibson is considering a role in a movie or television show. Could Gibson have made new business contacts at Ed Asner’s poker tournament?

Ed Asner is currently promoting his new book, The Grouchy Historian. Asner is holding many book signings and reportedly enjoying the spotlight again, this time as an author.

Before appearing @DixonTheatre on 6Oct, @TheOnlyEdAsner comes to BoF w/his new book, 11am. Reserve your copy now! pic.twitter.com/LVsHwlVGIo — Books on First (@booksonfirst) September 24, 2017

Thomas Gibson has been traveling over his year-long hiatus from television, but he’s usually driving from his home in Texas to Charleston, South Carolina, where he grew up. The trips to New York and Los Angeles seem different.

Does Thomas Gibson flying from Texas to New York, then quickly heading out to Los Angeles for an entire week sound more like business or pleasure?

Could Thomas Gibson be up for a new role, or is he just visiting Ed Asner again?

