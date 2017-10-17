‘Poldark’ Season 3, Episode 3 In Review: A Recap Of 5 Major Takeaways [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Caution: The following article contains spoilers for Poldark Season 3, Episode 3 on PBS Masterpiece.

As previously teased on the Inquisitr, Episode 3 was quite the episode. Ross (Aidan Turner) and George (Jack Farthing) found their long-simmering feud back in full force as the two dealt with the aftermath of an unsuccessful harvest. With the people of Cornwall rioting for food, Ross devised a plan that helped them in the interim and cost them dearly in the long-term.

Ross got lots of people fed right under George’s nose, only to have Warleggan retaliate by closing down Wheal Ledger, the mine that employed many workers. Don’t worry because Ross quickly sprung into action to help them.

As always, Team Poldark rallied to make things better. Did they succeed? This recap and review has all the details. Here are five of the major takeaways from Episode 3.

#1: The old Ross is back

It has been a long time since Captain Ross has been on-board and in Episode 3, he seemed to make his triumphant return. Ross got back to his usual self. He beamed with delight when Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) introduced him to their newborn daughter, Clowance.

He engineered an elaborate and ingenious plan to bring in grain for the hungry masses. He kept his cool when needled by George and he visited a nearly vacant Trenwith to make sure his Aunt Agatha was okay. Ross’ valiance really shined in this episode and for those of us, who have missed who he used to be, it was a welcome return to form.

#2: Demelza is superwoman

Demelza Poldark had to give birth without the assistance of a doctor. She made and helped deliver bread to those stricken with starvation. She helped Ross in his plan to get more grain to feed people.

She tried to divert Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) from a reckless romance with her brother and she supported Ross when he wanted to employ a portion of the people left jobless after George shut down Wheal Ledger. To sum it all up, Demelza is a courageous mother, supportive wife, wise sister, and selfless humanitarian.

#3: Dwight’s deterioration is heartbreaking

While Cornwall celebrated a subdued Christmas, poor Dwight (Luke Norris) was languishing as a prisoner of war in France. Desperately trying to save a wounded man, he and a fellow captive feverishly worked to keep the ailing POW alive.

Just when a hopeful Dwight was encouraged by the man’s progress, a French soldier shot the man and killed him, right in front doctor Enys. A bereft Dwight lost it, as all of his raw emotions came pouring out.

Even if Dwight is able to physically escape his imprisonment, his mind may never be able to. His beloved Caroline (Gabriella Wilde) left for London at the end of the episode in the hopes of negotiating a ransom for his release.

#4: George has feelings

Despite all of George’s horrendous behavior in Episode 3, there was a fleeting bit of personal pity for him when no one showed up at his party. Actor Jack Farthing eloquently conveyed the flicker of pain, George’s most recent rejection had caused him before the ice ran cold in Warleggan’s veins again as he focused on his next objective.

#5: Drake is Poldark‘s laziest character

Poldark has a problem and his name is Drake Carne (Harry Richardson). That’s right, Demelza’s brother is quickly finding his footing in an area no character should want to, the land of annoyance. It’s not because he has been doing a lot either. He actually does very little.

Since arriving to tell his sister their abusive father was dying, he has been invited by said sister to move in with her family, successfully helped his brother wage a passive-aggressive war with George Warleggan and began an intense pursuit of a woman he is unlikely to ever have as a wife.

Adding insult to injury he did nothing to help his heavily pregnant sister around the property he is staying at. While a pregnant Demelza was working the land, Drake was out picking flowers for Morwenna.

Just when you thought it could not get worse, Episode 3 happens. When Morwenna is ushered away to Truro with Geoffrey Charles, Drake sulks, even when confronted with the starvation of hundreds of people.

His pity party endured until Morwenna and Geoffrey Charles returned to town. When he, Demelza, and Sam (Tom York) came upon Morwenna and Geoffrey Charles’ trapped carriage, Sam did all the heavy lifting. Drake just stood there in a “love” daze, blankly staring at Morwenna as Sam single-handedly pushed the carriage out of its rut.

Odds and ends

-Without knowing much about Rev. Whitworth (Christian Brassington), Morwenna totally dismissed him as a prospective husband. She told her cousin Elizabeth (Heida Reed) she wants a marriage built on “love.”

In truth, Morwenna and Rev. Whitworth exchanged the same amount of pleasantries and hard-hitting dialogue in this episode, as she and Drake have throughout the first three episodes of Poldark Season 3. Believing she is in love with Drake is a curious conclusion for her to make.

-Demelza warned Morwenna against entertaining Drake’s infatuation and she still didn’t listen. Demelza clearly loves her brother but knows Morwenna isn’t the right match for him.

– Let it be known that Caroline and Demelza make a great team. The best friends proved to be crucial players in Ross’ plan and unstoppable partners.

Stay tuned as the adventures of Poldark Season 3 continue on PBS. Per PBS‘ press room, Episode 4 premieres October 22 at 9 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Adrian Rogers/Mammoth Screen for MASTERPIECE]