Holocaust Poll Offensive? 32 Percent Answer Incorrectly? Why Remember What Happened In Nazi Germany? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A Holocaust poll, on Twitter, asking ‘how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust’ was taken down today, after complaints that the question was offensive. Many are calling the poll” insensitive,” including Jonathan Greenblatt CEO of the Anti-Defamation League who was quoted on The Hill.

“[The Holocaust poll] was clearly insensitive and could play into the hands of Holocaust deniers. We are glad The Scaramucci Post took it down.”

The Scaramucci Post contributor @lancelaifer took down the twitter based Holocaust poll only one hour later, and apologized, taking full responsibility.

“The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust. I take full responsibility for it,”

Creator of the Holocaust poll @lancelaifer apologized, and reportedly intended no offense. Laifer says he posted the Holocaust poll to prove education has failed to convey a major historical occurrence.

Scaramucci Post contributor @lancelaifer tweeted this apologetic note also quoted on The Hill.

“This is @lancelaifer and I apologize if anyone was offended by the Holocaust poll.”

The Holocaust poll was posted in reaction to an Anne Frank Halloween costume which was pulled from the market after complaints. For more information on the Anne Frank, Halloween costume read this from the Inquisitr.

The Holocaust poll did make its intended point, despite a huge misunderstanding that overshadowed it. Only 72 years have passed since the World War II era that saw Hitler defeated, and the Holocaust survivors released, yet 32 percent of those who answered the poll got the answer wrong. Have they forgotten basic World War II history?

In only one hour, 1,868 people answered the poll. Of those responding, 21 percent guessed that fewer than one million Jews were killed in the Holocaust genocide that only ended 72 years ago. The results posted on Twitter show 4 percent said between one and two million, while 7 percent said between 2 and 3 million. Only 68 percent chose the correct answer of more than 5 million.

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The poll has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/SKaaPZAPow — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

Anthony Scaamucci also accepted blame for the Holocaust poll debacle. Reportedly this is a major embarrassment, but Scaramucci wanted to clarify his own position on the subject.

The correct answer to the Jewish Holocaust poll is that over 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust. In total 11 million, human beings were systematically executed. Over 200,000 Roma commonly known as Gypsies were murdered in the same way as Jews according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Slavic, Gay, and disabled people were also executed, and more endured barbaric sterilization procedures. Also, murdered were Jehovah’s Witnesses, who were given the option to recant their faith or die according to the Jewish Virtual Library.

Holocaust survivor John Boyle who wrote “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” asked a simple question quoted on Goodreads.

“What exactly was the difference? He wondered to himself. And who decided which people wore the striped pajamas and which people wore the uniforms?”

The survivors of the Holocaust were rescued from concentration camps at the end of World War II. Most had lost family members and friends. Survivors have requested the world never forget what happened. Sadly, people have forgotten, as evidenced by this Holocaust poll.

Holocaust survivors said, “never forget.” It is a simple request. Survivors wanted all humanity to remember. According to a quote from Elie Wiesel, reported in the Boston Globe, there is a vast body of evidence because survivors felt it their responsibility to chronicle the history.

“Countless victims became chroniclers and historians in the ghettos, even in the death camps. [They] left behind extraordinary documents. To testify became an obsession. They left us poems and letters, diaries and fragments of novels, some known throughout the world, others still unpublished.”

The Holocaust poll incident reminds human beings to be sensitive to the feelings of others, while painstakingly teaching and recalling history accurately.

[Featured Image by Jose Blasco Pitarch/Shutterstock]