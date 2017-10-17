Did Bill Clinton Contradict Hillary In Public Speech, And Has She Gone Rogue For 2020? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Hillary Clinton says “resist” while interviewing across the pond, but back here in the states at about the same time, her husband is urging “compromise” and declares it shows no weakness to do so. It seems the Clinton couple is at odds when it comes to the best way to run the country and deal with politicians. Hillary is also touting her “resist” message in what is appearing more and more like a campaign festering on her behalf for a 2020 run at the White House. Has she gone rogue?

Next month will be a year since Hillary Clinton learned she will not be the next president of this nation. That election loss also delivered the cold hard facts that Hillary is not the woman who will break that glass ceiling. Despite all of this, she is still carrying around that blunt instrument and swinging it at every pane of glass tinted with any ideas that are not her own. Under the ploy of a “book tour,” Hillary almost looks as if she’s gone rogue for another campaign run at the White House.

The Democrats have not made an effort to parade out another hopeful for 2020, but they may be waiting for the Hillary show to wane down. At this point in time, their fragile party just can’t afford to duel amongst themselves. If they dare trout out a hopeful candidate, Hillary and that blunt instrument might do even more damage.

There are signs that there’s an attempt underway for one important Democratic figure to gain some distance from Hillary, and that would be her own husband, Bill Clinton. Hillary made the headlines over the weekend for spewing her “resist” and “stand up” speech across the pond, which was aimed at Trump. Back in the U.S. at the same time, Bill Clinton was in Boston urging “compromise” and telling his audience that compromise is “not a sign of weakness.”

Bill stressed to the audience at the 10th annual Clinton Global Initiative University in Boston that compromise is something you should be willing to do.

He said, “There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s not weak, it’s strong, so long as it’s principled, and you know what you will not do.”

According to WBUR News, “(Bill) Clinton’s comments were offered in juxtaposition to the hard line that many government leaders in Washington appear to be taking today.”

He might need to try those words out on his wife, who has created a stand steeped in anger with very little compromise involved. She’s also made some horrific accusation when it comes to Trump and his administration. An example is cited in a Fox News article reporting on Hillary’s interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr over the weekend.

When talking about the accusations against Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and rape, Hillary offered how this shouldn’t be tolerated whether it is happening in the entertainment industry or politics.

She then said to Marr, “After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.”

Donald Trump is not someone who admitted to being a sexual assaulter, but nevertheless, this comment blew up across the social media sites once it was learned Hillary stated this.

Recent reports say Bill Clinton is embarrassed and basically peeved at Hillary for continuing with this What Happened tour, which many have dubbed the “blame tour,” across the social media sites. According to Page Six in an article last week, Bill was “heartsick” over this book and urged Hillary to rewrite it, but she told him it was going to the publisher the way she wrote it.

After Bill read the manuscript and before Hillary sent it to the publisher, “He told her the book made her look bewildered, angry and confused, and that those were poor qualities in a person who aspired to be a world leader,” according to Page Six.

A new book coming out soon indicates that the Clinton couple hasn’t been speaking and have been living apart for quite some time now. Ed Klein’s new book, All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump, is due out at the end of the month.

With Hillary calling out to “resist” and Bill Clinton urging “compromise” over the weekend, it certainly looks as if Hillary and Bill are at odds — very big odds — over the way things get done in the country. Hillary’s “resist” was also seen in her recent statement that seems to support the NFL players who are kneeling on the field. It’s no secret that Trump finds this disgraceful and a move that disrespects what this nation stands for. Hillary has adopted the total opposite stand on this. Is this another part of her “resist” tactics?

Trump urged Hillary to run again in 2020 during a news conference on Monday, according to CNBC. Maybe he sees the writing on the wall with Hillary using this “book tour” more like campaign stops than promoting a book. This “phony” book tour, as one social media user dons it, is giving her an audience across the nation and now across the pond.

This bizarre book tour of Hillary’s has left so many questions unanswered today. Will Hillary throw all caution to the wind and dangle herself out there for another attempt at moving into the White House despite the lack of backing from her party? If that happens, what part, if any, will Bill Clinton play in all of this? Where is this book tour (a book tour where she doesn’t really talk about the book) taking Hillary, or where does she think it’s taking her?

