The following article is entirely the opinion of Menahem Zen and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Marvel Studios and Disney have released an official trailer for the movie Black Panther which attracted millions of viewers on Monday. Within 12 hours, more than 3 million people have watched the trailer on the official YouTube channel of Marvel Entertainment. Despite its stunning image and a breathtaking visual, there are five reasons why you should not watch the movie.

In the official trailer for Black Panther, it showcased the return of T’Challa to Wakanda after the Civil War. As the king of Wakanda, T’Challa also encounters his enemy Erik Killmonger, the exiled warrior of Wakanda. He seeks to overthrow T’Challa from the throne of Wakanda with the help of Ulysses Klaue, the arms dealer who is capable to extract vibranium, the metal that made the Black Panther’s suit.

The very first reason for not watching Black Panther is that we have become too bored of the MCU and its superheroes franchises. For a decade, we have been watching Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor with their own movies and sequels. Recently, a reboot of the Spiderman in Spider-Man: Homecoming showed the audacious attempt from Disney and Marvel Studios to fully capitalize their superheroes franchises.

Since the Black Panther and his alter ego T’Challa was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War last year, he became one of the important figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Furthermore, Marvel Studios has prepared Black Panther as one of its supreme superheroes movie since 2005.

Unfortunately, too many Marvel’s superhero movie franchises in one decade have driven the market of the MCU to become saturated. Here comes the second reason. With its saturated market, the plot of Black Panther will not be able to shift from the story of swashbuckling superheroes against the super villains.

The third reason is the re-appearance of boring and easily predicted power struggle. We have seen enough power struggle in Thor’s franchises. If you are already fed up of the power struggle between Thor, Loki, and Odin, you better not watch Black Panther. The power struggle between T’Challa and Erik Killmonger is somewhat very similar to that of Thor.

Thus comes the fourth reason. As the writers for Black Panther, Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole could not come with the fresh ideas of how to make a compelling storyline. Therefore, Marvel Studios and Disney have to compensate the weak storyline with the stunning visual. It is undeniable that visual effect of the movie is “breathtaking.” For those who love to watch the brilliant visual effect, Black Panther will surely satisfy your eyes.

Finally, it is the final and the most important reason for not watching Black Panther. For the fans of DCEU, it is highly not recommended to watch the movie. Apparently, Walt Disney and Marvel Studios scheduled to release the movie in February 2018 in order to fill in the gap between two DCEU movies, Justice League and Aquaman. They hope some moviegoers who are hungry for more superhero movies will go to the theater to watch Black Panther before Aquaman hit the theaters in December 2018.

For those do not have one of the five reasons as mentioned above, Black Panther is a very entertaining movie to watch. Here is the official trailer of the movie:



[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney]