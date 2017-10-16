Green Bay Packers Should Consider Signing Robert Griffin III [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 NFL action and dropped to 4-2 on the season. Unfortunately, that was not their only loss of the day. Aaron Rodgers took a brutal hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and was carted off the field with a broken collarbone.

At this point in time, it appears that Rodgers is likely out for the remainder of the season. There is still a chance that he could return from his injury late in the season, but that possibility doesn’t appear likely.

Now, Mike McCarthy and company will have to figure out what to do at the quarterback position moving forward.

McCarthy has been vocal about his confidence in backup quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley did not play well after taking over for Rodgers, throwing three interceptions, although he did throw his first career touchdown pass as well. Green Bay has been very high on Hundley throughout his development with the Packers, but potential does not translate to wins.

Brett Hundley steps in at QB after Aaron Rodgers' injury.#GBvsMIN ????: https://t.co/u1uBlocp16 pic.twitter.com/2RdlAtZSCd — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 16, 2017

Rumors have started circulating that the Packers could look to bring in a free agent quarterback. Tony Romo and Colin Kaepernick have been mentioned as the top options, but there is one quarterback who might just be worth bringing in.

Robert Griffin III started his NFL career off strong with the Washington Redskins after being the No. 2 overall pick behind Andrew Luck in the 2012 NFL Draft. He has seen injuries derail his career, but is still hoping for another chance to prove that his rookie season was not a fluke.

During his rookie season in Washington, Griffin completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He played in 13 games in his sophomore season, completing 60.1 percent of his passes for 3,203 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Griffin was only able to play in five games and threw for 886 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Obviously, Griffin’s numbers have not looked good since his first two NFL seasons. That being said, there is no denying the potential that he brings with him.

Prayers up for Aaron Rodgers ???????? — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 15, 2017

At just 27 years of age, Griffin is still capable of turning his career around. Perhaps a fresh start with a stellar organization like the Packers could be exactly what he needs to get back on track. There is also no question that Griffin possesses more playmaking potential than Hundley does at this point.

Bringing in a quarterback to help keep the Packers in contention would be a good idea for Ted Thompson. If Rodgers is able to return late in the season, that could be enough to power the Packers into a playoff run.

Griffin may not be the guy to come in and lead the Packers, but he is certainly an intriguing option. He would be a cheap option and would immediately push for playing time. Green Bay’s bye week is coming up following Week 7, which would give Griffin plenty of time to learn the playbook over the next couple weeks.

More than likely, the Packers will stick with Hundley and see what he can do with a full week of reps with the first team offense. Going up against a hot New Orleans Saints team won’t be an easy task. New Orleans have taken their defense to a new level and are now known as a playmaking, hard-hitting defense.

If Hundley is unable to produce and get the Packers a win this week, signing Griffin might be a perfect move for a franchise in desperate need of finding someone to temporarily fill Rodgers’ shoes.

