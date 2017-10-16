Did Woody Allen, An Alleged Pedophile, Really Try To Defend Harvey Weinstein? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alan Ewart and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It has been a sensational 10 days in Hollywood. Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been kicked out of the organizations that run the Oscars and the Baftas after being accused of sexually abusing women over a period of decades. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, dozens of women have emerged to accuse Weinstein of rape, sexual assault, and predatory behavior, but actor and director Woody Allen warns that we should avoid a “witch hunt” over the allegations against Weinstein.

Speaking to the BBC, Woody Allen said that he was “sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up.” Allen went on to show that he is totally out of touch with the modern world when he said that he hoped it was still OK to wink at women in the office.

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either.”

As pointed out by the Washington Post, Allen would have done well to steer clear of the Weinstein scandal, or indeed any sex scandal. Allen is, after all, an alleged pedophile who stands accused of sexually abusing his 7-year-old daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Formal charges were never brought against Allen, but Dylan, his daughter with Mia Farrow, has stood by the allegations. In 2014, an open letter by Dylan Farrow was published in the New York Times. In it, Dylan describes in harrowing detail how Woody Allen sexually abused her. She stands by those allegations, though of course, Allen totally denies them.

What is not in dispute is that Mia Farrow left Allen when she discovered that he was having an affair with their adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. It is perhaps ironic that Allen was shunned by Hollywood over those allegations, at least until Harvey Weinstein came along. Weinstein rescued Allen’s career and even stated that his being “shunned by Hollywood” meant nothing to his company Miramax because Allen was “a comic genius.”

It is, of course, important to remember that neither Harvey Weinstein nor Woody Allen has been convicted of any crime. However, it has now been revealed that Weinstein’s predatory behavior was an “open secret” in Hollywood.

Celebrities by the score have lined up to condemn Weinstein, so it is perhaps ironic that Woody Allen, an alleged pedophile, is a lone voice feeling sorry for Weinstein.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]