Best Horror Movies 2017 On Netflix: ‘The Babysitter’ Is A Must-Watch For Genre Fans [Opinion]

New to Netflix this month is one of the funniest and exciting new horror movies of 2017, The Babysitter. If you’re looking for original Netflix movies, and you enjoy horror and comedy, then look no further than The Babysitter. Brilliantly directed by McG (We Are Marshall) and written by Brian Duffield (Jane Got a Gun), the film stars Samara Weaving (Mystery Road), Judah Lewis (Point Break), Bella Thorne (You Get Me), Robbie Amell (ARQ), Andrew Bachelor (Meet the Blacks), and Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect).

This horror flick has fared well among most critics, and it’s even more popular among genre fans. IMDb provides the premise for one of the funniest new movies of 2017.

“Cole (Judah Lewis) is madly in love with his babysitter (Samara Weaving) Bee. She’s hot, funny, and popular. One night, in a moment of defiance, Cole secretly stays up [past] his bedtime to discover she’s actually a cold-blooded killer who’s in league with the Devil. He now must spend his night evading Bee’s band of killers who will stop at nothing to prevent Cole from spilling their dark secret.”

Despite ludicrous storylines, many horror films still feel very real — movies like The Witch, The Exorcist, and Halloween — this is not one of those pictures, and that’s part of its charm. The gore and crudity is exaggerated, which adds to the fun of it all. Some horror-comedies use humor sparingly, but this Netflix original movie fully embraces it. The banter between the group of attractive Satanists is downright hilarious, and the back-and-forth between Bee and Cole is both humorous and endearing, until she tries to kill him, of course.

The entire cast delivers solid performances, and the chemistry between Weaving and Lewis transcends well through the screen. The beginning of this Netflix gem shows the tight bond that the two seemingly have. We are first introduced to Bee when she saves Cole from a group of bullies. From there, we watch their relationship unfold as they play games together, watch and quote movies together, and even share a unique E.T.-like greeting (touching their fingertips). Though we know where their relationship is headed (no place good), it’s hard not to be endeared by their friendship.

But underneath the crudity, gore, and humor of this Netflix film lies a story about growing up, and learning how to become comfortable in your own skin. This is one of those rare horror movies that will leave the audience feeling refreshed after watching it. Both casual and avid horror fans alike should enjoy this film. Even if you’re not in the mood for horror, but you like irreverent comedies, this will also fit the bill.

With laugh-out-loud moments from beginning to end, a great deal of suspense, and a unique concept in an often-oversaturated market, The Babysitter is one of the best horror movies of 2017 — and one of the best original films by Netflix.

