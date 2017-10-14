San Francisco 49ers Release LB NaVorro Bowman — Could Be A Fit For Chicago Bears [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

NaVorro Bowman’s time with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end. For the first time in his career, the stalwart linebacker will play for a team other than the 49ers. Which team will Bowman suit up for next?

The San Francisco 49ers cutting bait with NaVorro Bowman did not come out of nowhere. In fact, it was an expected move made by the 49ers.

According to ABC News, the San Francisco 49ers were briefly attempting to shop Bowman in an effort to obtain a draft pick for him. The 49ers failed in securing a trade of NaVorro Bowman. Eventually, Niners’ general manager John Lynch concluded that it was best to cut him, according to The Mercury News.

“We felt he earned the right to have some options and some choices that he deemed the right ones for him. In the end, he chose he’d rather look at all 31 teams. We granted his request there. Some people will question it, but I truly feel it’s best for us and truly feel its best for Bo.”

NaVorro Bowman had lost playing time to fourth year linebacker Brock Coyle as the season has gone on. The San Francisco 49ers coaches have opted to play Coyle more instead of Bowman to evaluate where he fits in the team’s future. An 0-5 49ers’ club must think about tomorrow, with the understanding that the playoffs are well out of reach.

NaVorro Bowman is not expected to be a free agent for a long time. A bevy of NFL teams will be interested in adding Bowman once he clears waivers. One of the teams which could have interest in Bowman has a bit familiarity attached as their big selling point.

The Chicago Bears could be one of the teams curious about NaVorro Bowman. Bears’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio oversaw a couple of NaVorro Bowman’s best seasons.

It would only make sense if the Chicago Bears are among the teams kicking the tires on the former San Francisco 49ers’ star. Not only does the Bears offer a familiar face in Fangio, the Bears also have been bit by the injury bug suffered by members of the linebacker group.

Willie Young became the Chicago Bears’ latest casualty to injury. Needing surgery to repair his torn triceps, Young became the third prominent member of the Bears’ defense to land on injured reserve, according to the Chicago Tribune. Young joins Jerrell Freeman as starting linebackers lost for the season.

Injuries have also limited the Bears’ John Timu as well.

The Chicago Bears believe they are close to turning their season around and NaVorro Bowman could help. Now that the Bears’ coaches have entrusted rookie Mitch Trubisky to guide the offense, if the defense can receive a jolt it could become the difference between the Bears being a.500 team a few weeks from now.

The Bears could try to sell NaVorro Bowman on the idea playing time and playing under his former coach, Vic Fangio.

Bowman could seamlessly fit into the Chicago Bears’ defensive scheme, if he chose the Bears as his next destination. Under Fangio’s tutelage with the San Francisco 49ers, Bowman was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best defenders.

Recapturing the magic from a few seasons ago could be in Bowman’s best interest. With the Bears, Bowman can do that. If the Bears have the belief that the playoffs are a realistic possibility, going after Bowman to replace the loss of Willie Young and Jerrell Freeman is ideal.

While it would makes sense for both NaVorro Bowman and the Chicago Bears to come together, their pairing is unlikely to happen. Bowman will probably look at an NFL situation that allows him to win now.

The Chicago Bears cannot promise that to NaVorro Bowman just yet. The expectation is that the former San Francisco 49ers’ star will sign with a team that is a Super Bowl contender. Look for Bowman to be picked up right away.

