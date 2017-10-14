Quentin Tarantino Is ‘Stunned And Disappointed’ That Collaborator Weinstein Was A ‘Sexual Predator’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has finally broken his silence on sexual allegations leveled against his longtime pal and colleague, Harvey Weinstein.

Tarantino requested his friend Amber Tamblyn to share a statement through her Twitter account. Tamblyn said Tarantino made the request during a “long dinner” with her, where he said he would like people to know that he needs a “few more days” to process the barrage of sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by a growing number of women of using his power as an influential figure in Hollywood to be shamelessly predatory in his sexual conduct over a period stretching the last four decades.

“For the last week I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend and for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.”

Tarantino’s statement came soon after actress Emma Thompson blasted the “conspiracy of silence” prevalent in Hollywood, referring to the scrupulously maintained reticence by friends, relatives, and colleagues of powerful male figureheads when it comes to confronting the treatment meted out by them to women on a regular basis. Weinstein’s sexual misconducts were an open secret in Hollywood, and yet nobody really talked about it outside the private circles till the explosive New York Times and New Yorker reports, which brought to fore more than 30 women, many of whom claimed that Weinstein had made inappropriate advances at them or molested them during supposed business meetings. Four women, including actress Rose McGowan, said that Harvey Weinstein raped them in the past, but either forced them to be quiet about the ordeal altogether or tried to reach settlements outside court.

All of Quentin Tarantino’s films have been produced by Harvey Weinstein, and they have been buddies for the better part of the last three decades. So it is almost impossible that Tarantino did not know about Weinstein’s conduct towards women. When you know someone as well as Tarantino knows Weinstein, it is highly unlikely that he wouldn’t have experienced first-hand how the producer behaved with women colleagues and actresses.

For someone who is so well-admired as Tarantino is by young adults, it is his responsibility to confront and acknowledge what men like Weinstein do behind closed doors. Turning a blind eye to such behavior is culpability. It is collusion. And for Tarantino fans like myself, it is a huge letdown.

Still, whatever the stakes might be, it is imperative for Quentin Tarantino to come clean about his friend and denounce Weinstein’s actions in the strongest possible terms, because if he doesn’t do that, it is quite possible a lot of his fans will be disillusioned by his women-powered machismo in films like Kill Bill and Jackie Brown.

