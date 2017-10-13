New Horror Movies 2017: Review Of ‘Better Watch Out’ — A Holiday Treat For Genre Fans [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carter Lee and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Currently available on VOD is one of the most unhinged horror movies of 2017, Better Watch Out. The home invasion subgenre is nothing new to horror, but unlike movies made in a similar vein to Better Watch Out, this 2017 gem puts a clever twist on the usual tropes. This is the second feature-length film from director Chris Peckover (Undocumented), and this twisted tale will have genre fans wanting more from this talented director. The movie stars a trio of actors who all deliver career-making performances: Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), Levi Miller (Jasper Jones), and Ed Oxenbould (The Visit).

There are plenty of reviews out there spoiling this movie, and the less you know about the film going into it, the better. I successfully avoided spoilers, and not knowing the full scope of the story added to the fun and terror of it all. The film has a runtime of 99 minutes, and thus far, it has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. IMDb provides the premise for one of the best horror movies of 2017.

“On a quiet suburban street, a babysitter must defend a twelve-year-old boy from intruders, only to discover it’s far from a normal home invasion.”

From beginning to end, Better Watch Out is littered with dark comedy. Olivia DeJonge’s performance as Ashley, a sarcastic and witty teenager, provides many laugh-out-loud moments. With a plethora of cringe-worthy scenes, her amusing reactions and responses to her surroundings come as a welcomed relief.

Levi Miller’s performance as Luke is brilliant, and the clever banter between Luke and his best friend, Garrett (Ed Oxenbould), also provides some laughs. Horror fans will remember DeJonge and Oxenbould as siblings in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit (2015), and like The Visit, the duo’s chemistry shines in Better Watch Out.

The film has a nice balance between horror and comedy, and the comicality doesn’t subtract from the suspense; often, the dark humor adds to the jolts. Ashley is a relatable character, and the audience will have no issues cheering on the heroine.

OTHER HORROR MOVIE REVIEWS FROM THE INQUISITR

Horror Movies 2017: ‘The Belko Experiment’ Delivers Non-Stop Gore And Entertainment

Horror Movies 2017: ‘7 Witches’ Delivers A Chilling Story With An Artistic Touch

Horror Movies 2017: Review Of ‘Cold Moon’—Frightening And Breathtaking

Best Horror Movies 2017 On Netflix For Halloween: ‘Cult Of Chucky’ Review

Overlooked Horror Movies 2017: ‘The Dark Tapes,’ ‘The Snare,’ And More

Best Horror Movies 2017: Three Highly-Rated Titles New To On Demand

With edge-of-your seat suspense, plenty of gore, a unique twist, and some laughs to go along with the terror, Better Watch Out is one of the best horror movies of 2017.

[Featured Image by Well Go USA]