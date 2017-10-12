Kate Middleton’s Third Baby Erases The Taboo From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Engagement [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Devina Belle and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child paves the way for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry. Kensington Palace recently confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child. With the new arrival to the royal family, Prince Harry moves to sixth in line to the throne of England. The redheaded prince doesn’t seem fazed by his lowered status, however. In fact, he might have more to gain with the announcement of Kate Middleton’s third baby.

Kate Middleton recently returned to her royal duties with her husband, Prince William, at the Buckingham Palace to celebrate World Mental Health Day. It was the first time since the announcement of her third pregnancy that the Duchess was seen in public, reported People Magazine. Kensington Palace officially announced the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s baby on September 4, 2017. According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry was thrilled to hear the royal baby news and looked forward to having another nephew or niece.

The new member of the royal family will change the line of succession, moving his or her redheaded uncle down to sixth in line to ascend the royal throne, stated Vogue. Despite this, Prince Harry doesn’t seem bothered at all about being bumped down. Even before news of the Cambridges’ third baby came out, the spare to the throne shared his thoughts on Prince William’s children with Newsweek.

“I feel there is just a smallish window when people are interested in me before [William’s children] take over, and I’ve got to make the most of it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Prince Harry knows what is expected of him as the brother to the heir to the British throne. He also knows that as Prince William’s family grows, his time in the spotlight will lessen. The redheaded prince will still have royal duties but receive less of the pressure that comes with being so close in line to the throne. As Prince Harry’s ascension becomes bleaker, his opportunities for a normal life with the woman he chooses to marry increases.

Prince William’s little brother has been tied to Suits actress Meghan Markle for quite some time now. The International Business Times speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be ready to get married. Their engagement has not been formally announced, but E! News suggests that it will be soon.

If Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal was to progress, there are a lot of taboos that the actress and Prince Harry must consider and overcome. According to The Daily Beast, Markle’s divorcee status, her age, and her ancestry might stand in the way of the couple’s marriage.

However, with the arrival of Prince William’s third child, these taboos might not matter anymore. The possibility of Prince Harry ascending to the throne drops significantly with the Cambridges’ third child, and with it, the pressure to find the ideal wife to rule by his side. The pressure to find a perfect royal consort will fall squarely on the shoulders of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton’s third child.

It's official: Meghan Markle mania has begun – here's why you should take note https://t.co/Pn7Fl3PEMo pic.twitter.com/pCcOWQMOI5 — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) October 3, 2017

Prince Geoge’s second sibling will give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle more room to live ordinary lives and raise their children as normal as possible. A Windsor-Markle family will still have royal duties, but they will experience less of the stress that comes with being closer in line to the throne. If the royal couple does tie the knot, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their kids will be a good support system for Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their royal children.

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images]