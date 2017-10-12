Oklahoma City Thunder: Goals For Paul George In 2017-18 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Paul George was one of the most talked about names in the NBA this offseason and ended up switching teams when everything was said and done. After informing the Indiana Pacers that he would not re-sign with them in free agency following the 2017-18 season, general manager Kevin Pritchard made the move to trade him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

It was a trade that the Pacers were criticized for due to the return that was called too little for George. Oklahoma City, on the other hand, was praised for being able to bring in another superstar to play alongside Russell Westbrook. Sam Presti was then able to acquire Carmelo Anthony to form a legitimate “big three” for the Thunder.

Last season with the Pacers, George ended up averaging 23.7 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He shot 46.1 percent from the field overall and knocked down 39.3 percent of his three-point attempts. George also chipped in 1.6 steals per game for the Pacers.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, George is hoping to take a leap forward into MVP contention. There will be a lot of rumors surrounding him as the season moves forward with his upcoming free agency. He has not committed to Oklahoma City long-term and many think he will end up signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

All of that being said, what goals should be set for Paul George heading into the 2017-18 NBA season?

Finish in the MVP Conversation

One of George’s biggest goals is to get into the MVP conversation and it is certainly a good goal to have. Beating out Westbrook, James Harden, LeBron James, and company won’t be easy. George has a good all-around game and being an MVP candidate would legitimize his superstardom.

Continue Shooting 40 Percent from Three

George took his three-point shooting to a new level last season, shooting 39.3 percent from the arc while making 195 of them. Oklahoma City should give George even more looks from behind the arc. Having a point guard like Westbrook creating open looks for George could be lethal, but he needs to continue shooting 40 percent from three.

Improve Assist Numbers to Five Per Game

There is no denying George’s scoring ability. That being said, he has had some criticism surrounding him for his playmaking ability. His 3.3 assists per game last season were solid, but five per game will be key for a Thunder team that looks like they could have some one-on-one issues throughout the season.

Find a Home with the Thunder

Finding a home with the Thunder should be a goal for George as well this season. He has continually stated that winning is everything to him and with Westbrook locked up long-term, Oklahoma City will give him a chance to prove that. George is loved in Oklahoma City and having a big season with the Thunder should convince him that they are the place to stay.

What kind of season are you expecting from Paul George this season with the Thunder? Are there any other goals that you would add to this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by David Zalubowski/AP Images]