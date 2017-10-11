‘Sleep With Me’ With Thomas Gibson, June Lockhart, Meg Tilly, Eric Stoltz, And Craig Sheffer [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Sleep with Me is one of the less conventional Thomas Gibson films, but it is also a film in which June Lockhart — one of the most iconic actresses of all time — played a role. The style of this film seems deliberately offbeat.

The 1994 romantic comedy Sleep with Me was written by six different writers: Duane Dell’Amico, Roger Hedden, Neal Jimenez, Joe Keenan, Michael Steinberg, and Rory Kelly. Kelly also directed Sleep with Me, according to IMDb.

Sleep with Me featuring Thomas Gibson and June Lockhart feels more like a home movie than a slick Hollywood production. Camera angles are odd at times. Some early parts of the film are deliberately unprofessional to simulate a wedding video. That faux self-filmed style was before its time and only later popularized.

Thomas Gibson doesn’t have a huge role in this unique cinematic free-for-all, but there are several good reasons Sleep with Me is worth watching, not the least of which is an appearance by June Lockhart. Sleep with Me’s cast is amazing, and the cinematic approach was unusual for its time.

The Sleep With Me cast is almost as varied as the writing. There are many veteran stars in the cast. Sleep with Me’s leading lady, Meg Tilly, is probably best known for her 1985 title role in Agnes of God.

Meg Tilly’s leading man in Sleep with Me, Eric Stoltz, is a theater-trained actor with a long list of credits to his name. Overall, the cast of Sleep with Me is made up of dramatically skilled, high-caliber actors, some of whom have tiny roles or cameos.

Watch Sleep with Me starring Thomas Gibson, June Lockhart, Meg Tilly, Eric Stoltz, and Craig Sheffer on YouTube.

See a recent video of June Lockhart below.

June Lockhart is the senior veteran actress of Sleep with Me. Mrs. Lockhart’s acting career spans 78 years.

June Lockhart was a staple of both television and movies throughout the 1950s and 1960s. June Lockhart was a regular on 60s television and is perhaps best known as Maureen Robinson on Lost in Space as well as her work on the 1968 Lassie series.

Amazingly, June Lockhart is 92 this year, and the beloved actress’ most recent movie was the 2016 film The Remake. June Lockhart’s career spans from 1938 through 2016, according to IMDb. June Lockhart portrayed a long list of motherly roles that has woven June into America’s subconscious as the perfect mom.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

‘To Love Honor And Deceive’ With Vanessa Marcil And Thomas Gibson Explores The Marriage Commitment

‘Criminal Minds’ Explaining The Absence Of Thomas Gibson, Matthew Gray Gubler, And Damon Gupton [Opinion]

‘The Kennedys Of Massachusetts’: An Amazing Production Featuring Thomas Gibson [Videos] [Opinion]

Sleep with Me, starring Thomas Gibson, Meg Tilly, Eric Stoltz, Craig Sheffer, and June Lockhart, has an amazing cast.

[Image by Katy Winn/AP Images and Peter Kramer/Getty Images]