Minnesota Timberwolves: Goals For Andrew Wiggins In 2017-18 [Opinion]

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the 2017-18 NBA season gets ready to begin. Andrew Wiggins has gone from being a dynamic duo with Karl-Anthony Towns to a part of a new “big three” with Jimmy Butler being on the roster. Minnesota also went out and signed former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague in free agency.

Wiggins was considered to be the future for the Timberwolves just a couple years back. He has turned into a star but is no longer asked to shoulder too much of a workload.

Last season with the Timberwolves, Wiggins ended up averaging 23.6 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 45.2 percent from the field overall and knocked down 35.6 percent of his three-point attempts. Wiggins also chipped in a steal per game last season for Minnesota.

At just 22 years of age, Wiggins is heading into the prime of his career. He will no longer have the pressure of being the No. 1 overall pick that was traded for Kevin Love and expected to turn the Wolves’ franchise around. Now, he will be able to focus on playing alongside two other stars and taking Minnesota back to the playoffs.

All of that being said, what goals should be set for Andrew Wiggins heading into the 2017-18 NBA season?

Continue Averaging Between 20-23 Points

Minnesota will not rely on Wiggins’ 23.6 points per game like they did last season, but it is still a key for their playoff hopes. Butler and Towns will both score a lot this season, but Wiggins must stay around the same scoring average. Anywhere in between 20-23 points per game is where Minnesota needs Wiggins.

Focus on the Defensive End of the Court

Over the past few years, Wiggins’ primary focus has been on the offensive side of the court. That needs to change this season if the Wolves want to compete with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, or Oklahoma City Thunder. All three of those teams have multiple top-notch perimeter scorers, and Wiggins will have to guard one of them.

Andrew Wiggins wants to stay with the Timberwolves amid contract talks: "This is definitely where I want to be" https://t.co/zm3w3F92FP pic.twitter.com/tvKxuWGXTv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2017

Improve Rebounding to Six Per Game

Many talented, young teams in the past have been derailed by a rebounding problem. Minnesota has Towns underneath, which will help in a big way, but Wiggins will need to improve his rebounding average to around six per game. There is no reason for him not to average around that number with the combination of height, length, and athleticism he possesses.

Become a Willing and Playmaking Passer

It can be tough for a young star to take a step back and become a more willing passer after focusing on scoring throughout the first three years of his career. That is what Wiggins will be asked to do. Becoming a more willing passer, and raising his assist average from 2.3 per game should be a big goal for him to strive to reach.

[Featured Image by Jim Mone/AP Images]