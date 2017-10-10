Boston Celtics: Goals For Kyrie Irving In 2017-18 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kyrie Irving is set to begin a new chapter of his career this season with the Boston Celtics. After making the surprising decision to request a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving is ready to take his game to an even higher level.

Rumors stated that Irving wanted the trade because he wanted to be given a larger role. He also didn’t want to have to keep playing in LeBron James’ shadow. Both of those reasons could be true, but he still landed with a team that has a chance to compete for an NBA Finals appearance.

Last season with the Cavaliers, Irving ended up averaging 25.2 points per game to go along with 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds. He shot 47.3 percent from the field overall and knocked down 40.1 percent of his three-point shots.

Needless to say, those numbers should translate well to Boston. He will team with fellow incoming star Gordon Hayward and Al Horford to form a new big three for the Celtics. Losing Isaiah Thomas was a tough move for the Celtics to make, but Danny Ainge feels that Irving makes them a better all-around team.

All of that being said, what goals should be set for Irving heading into the 2017-18 season with the Celtics?

Continue Averaging 25 Points Per Game

Since being traded to the Celtics, the national media has been a bit down on Irving. They do not think he will be able to continue playing at the level that he has in Cleveland over the past few years. Irving averaging 25 points per game even with defenses focusing more on him as the primary scoring option in the Celtics’ back-court will silence those doubters.

Assume the Role of Franchise Leader

Most importantly, the Celtics have brought Irving on board to be the face of their franchise. Assuming that leadership role will be extremely important for him to reach his full potential in Boston.

Improve as a Playmaker for His Teammates

One of the knocks in Cleveland for Irving was his passing. Whether he was an unwilling passer or simply not good at creating plays for his teammates, he will need to improve this season. Irving is the floor general and leader and will need to find ways to make his teammates better around him.

Kyrie Irving praises Brad Stevens and Gordon Hayward's 'unspoken language' https://t.co/9TivgwSXM3 pic.twitter.com/rmN3zZngRf — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) September 29, 2017

Become a Lockdown Perimeter Defender

There are quite a few superstar point guards in the NBA that Irving will be asked to guard. Developing his defense to be able to defend against those elite point guards is a must for Irving. He must become a lockdown perimeter defender for the Celtics to reach his full potential.

